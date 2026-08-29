Former Lions CB Terrion Arnold Learns Official Fate For 2026 NFL Season

Not long after more details emerged about his complicated legal situation that clashed with what they were initially told earlier this year, the Detroit Lions made the decision to release cornerback Terrion Arnold.

And while Arnold’s legal situation has yet to be decided, that hasn’t stopped him from signing a new NFL contract.

According to multiple sources, Arnold has officially signed with the Seattle Seahawks, as first reported by Seahawks writer Brady Henderson of ESPN.

“The Seahawks signed CB Terrion Arnold today, the team announced. They’d agreed to a one-year, minimum-salary deal earlier this month,” Henderson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “OT Derrick Graham was waived to make room.”

Now, the Seahawks will be awaiting the NFL’s expected impending decision regarding the chances of Arnold landing on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Former Detroit Lions Cornerback Terrion Arnold Has Signed With The Seattle Seahawks

However, just because Arnold has signed a contract with the Seahawks, it doesn’t guarantee him playing time.

As indicated by NFL Insider Mike Garafalo earlier this month, Seattle expects him to be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, meaning that he will not be able to take the field in game action or in practice until his legal case plays itself out.

“Seahawks are still in line to sign CB Terrion Arnold but are working through timing and it will take a while, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Garafalo reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.”The NFL will place Arnold on the commissioner’s exempt list once signed, so he won’t play or practice while his legal case plays out.”

Arnold, who also visited with multiple other clubs including the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints, garnering interest from other teams wasn’t a surprise to head coach Dan Campbell.

“Every team is gonna … do their due diligence, just like we would if we were in their seat, like Seattle or New York or whoever,” Campbell said earlier this month. “We would have done the same thing, man. ‘Let’s see if we can find out whatever we can. We know that, him coming out, he’s a good kid, he’s got ability, he’s got all these (things), we’ve seen it on tape. So no, I’m not surprised by that.”

Campbell then continued by calling Arnold a “good dude” despite his ongoing legal situation.

“Terrion’s a good dude; the whole thing is unfortunate,” Campbell continued. “I have no ill will whatsoever towards Terrion, man. I wish him the best. And I wish everyone the best in that whole situation.”

Terrion Arnold Was Released By The Lions

Arnold, who was recently released by the Lions, still had two seasons remaining on his rookie deal worth $4.8 million.

Arnold voluntarily turned himself in to authorities after being charged with felony armed robbery and kidnapping. He was released from custody after Hillsborough County Judge Christopher Sabella approved his release on a $1 million bond.

The agreement included several conditions, most notably prohibiting Arnold from contacting any of the six co-defendants or witnesses involved in the case.