Lions Add Championship Experience, Featuring Former NFC North Rival

It’s been a whirlwind offseason for the Detroit Lions, who are determined to return to the postseason after they fell just short in the 2025 NFL season despite posting a winning record of 9-8.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been a busy man, bidding goodbye to several familiar faces while also welcoming aboard multiple new faces not only through the NFL Draft but also via trade and free agency.

The Lions, who have recently completed OTAs and are now just over a month away from the official start of Training Camp late next month, have made a pair of new signings on the offensive side of the ball.

The Detroit Lions Have Signed A Pair Of UFL Wideouts, Including A Former NFC North Rival

According to multiple reports, the Lions have signed a pair of wide receivers that recently helped the UFL’s Louisville Kings complete a successful championship run. Arriving in Detroit are Lucky Jackson and Tarik Black.

The news was confirmed on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Pro Football Newsroom Insider James Larsen, who wrote the following:

“NEWS: The Detroit #Lions are signing Louisville #Kings WR’s Lucky Jackson & Tarik Black, per source. Both Black (387 YD/3 TD) & Jackson (392 YD, 2 TD) were key pieces in LOU’s #UFL Championship run. Detroit, a team known for signing spring talent, brings in two wideouts. Jackson is a name that will sound familiar to Lions fans, considering his time with the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.”

Jackson originally signed his first NFL contract with the Vikings in May 2023, but was released ahead of the regular season roster cuts that August. He quickly returned to the organization by joining the practice squad in September and spent much of his rookie year bouncing between the practice unit and short elevations to the active roster late in the season. Jackson ultimately appeared in three games for Minnesota, contributing sparingly on offense and seeing more action on special teams.

His time with the Vikings continued in a similar pattern over the following seasons. He was waived during final cuts in August 2024 but re-signed to the practice squad shortly after, later earning a reserve/future contract in January 2025. However, he again found himself on the roster bubble in 2025, being waived during final cuts, briefly returning to the practice squad, and ultimately being released that September.

So far, Jackson has yet to see regular season NFL action.

Tarik Black Is A Former Michigan Wolverine

Black, who played for the University of Michigan as well as Texas during his collegiate career, was never drafted into the NFL but has spent time with multiple organizations, including the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Miami Dolphins.

During his time with the Kings in the UFL, he recorded recorded 27 receptions for 388 total receiving yards and and three touchdowns. So far at the NFL level, he’s hauled in a lone reception for 10 total yards.

The Li0ns will report for Training Camp in late July, which will be followed by their first preseason game on August 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals.