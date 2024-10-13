Lions Coach Could Leave Detroit for the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell in a big way to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 13, with a 35-16 loss, which is leading to more talk about what the team will do in the future to improve. The Bears loss makes the Jags 1-5 for the season, so it’s not a good look.

If things continue to go sour, football analyst, former Michigan Wolverines player and former No. 3 draft pick Braylon Edwards says he has an idea of who the Jags could bring on next season as their new head coach, and it’s a familiar name to Detroit Lions fans.

Braylon Edwards Predicts Lions Coach Heads to the Jags

Edwards took to X on October 9 to announce that he believes Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will become head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025.

He wrote on X that “Robert Saleh will be the defensive coordinator next year” for the Lions, “because (Aaron) Glenn will be the head coach of the Jaguars,” adding to “book it.”

Glenn first became the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator in 2021 following more than 10 years in the NFL as a defensive back, including some time with the Jaguars as a player in 2007.

Doug Pederson has been the head coach for the Jaguars since 2022, and the team’s 1-5 start marks his worst start ever with the team.

Saleh, who Edwards mentioned in the post as possibly being hired as the defensive coordinator for the Lions, was head coach for the New York Jets from 2021 until this season but was let go on October 8.

Fox NFL Insider Jay Glazer talked to Saleh shortly after the news of his firing went public, and Glazer shared a message on X stating, “Just talked to Robert Saleh who said [he] was blindsided by Woody Johnson walking to his office and letting him go. Certainly disappointed he wasn’t going to be given the opportunity to get things going with what he said is a very good roster.”

Jags Owner Believes in the Players and Coaching Staff

Whether or not the Jags will even have a head coach opening in 2025 is a question. In an October 12 interview with the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union, Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he supported Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke, as well as the Jacksonville players.

“I still believe in them. I believe in the players, I believe in the coaching staff. I believe in Trent,” Khan said. “Obviously, the results are disappointing for all of them, just as well as me or any other Jaguar fan, but, the key thing one has to understand (is) we have evolved and really got to a level. I think we’ve got the players, we’ve got the coaching, we’ve got the facilities.”

In the interview, they discussed the Jags’ lopsided 47-10 Monday Night Football loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, and while Khan admitted that the loss was “embarrassing,” he still said that he supported Pederson and Baalke.

“I admire what Trent [Baalke]’s done, Doug [Pederson]’s done and I think, how do we support them to have better results, more wins?” he said.