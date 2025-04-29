Veteran Lions Lineman Faces Battle to Make Roster After NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions made a big investment in their offensive line at the NFL draft, which could put pressure on a veteran player hovering at the edge of the roster.

The Lions used a second-round pick on Georgia guard Tate Ratledge, then traded up the draft board on Day 3, jumping up to the No. 171 overall pick to land LSU guard Miles Frazier. With the Lions making some other big investments in recent years, an insider suggested that lineman Colby Sorsdal could have a difficult time making the roster next season.

Lions Creating Logjam on Offensive Line

As Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire noted, the Lions have a “logjam” in the interior offensive line after adding several new players through the last two NFL drafts.

“Frazier is the third collegiate right guard the Lions have selected in the last two drafts, joining Christian Mahogany from last year and Tate Ratledge from the second round of 2025,” Risdon wrote. “It creates an interesting logjam at the one vacant starting spot on the Detroit offense, created when Kevin Zeitler left for the Titans in free agency.”

Risdon noted that Mahogany looked strong in limited action during his rookie season, filling in as the starting left guard in Week 16 and again in the team’s playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.

Another newly drafted rookie has plenty of experience in the middle as well, he added.

“Meanwhile, Ratledge played all but four of his nearly 2,100 college snaps at right guard,” Risdson wrote.

Risdon added that the Lions could face some difficult decisions at the conclusion of the preseason, with Sorsdal “fighting” to remain in the mix. Sorsdal appeared in 16 games during his rookie season in 2023, but saw a more limited role last year and appeared in just one game.

The Lions have set a high bar for their offensive lineman, who propelled the team to become one of the league’s top offenses in 2024.

Lions Land Potential Starter in Tate Ratledge

The Lions found a potential steal in Ratledge, who was projected by many analysts to land in the first round but instead was still available when the Lions picked in the second round. He earned some big praise from NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein, who noted he has a gritty attitude that fits well with the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell.

“A three-year starting right guard with a relatively safe floor, Ratledge plays with a dirt-dog mentality,” Zierlein wrote. “His pad level is too high, but he mauls his way into early advantages in the run game. He has strong hands and uses them effectively to control and sustain his block.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler added that Ratledge has the ability to grow into a strong starter in the NFL.