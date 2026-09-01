Lions Complete Practice Squad With Wide Receiver Addition

We’re now less than two weeks away from the start of the 2026 NFL Season, and the Detroit Lions, who will be out to prove that they belong back at the top of the NFC North Division, have their full 53-man roster officially set.

The Lions, who trimmed several names from their roster to be at the mandated 53-man roster by Sunday evening, have also placed several names on their practice roster.

While they began with 14 names, they’ve since rounded out that list with an additional pair of players, the most recent of which is wide receiver Dominic Lovett.

The Detroit Lions Have Rounded Out Their Practice Squad With The Addition Of WR Dominic Lovett

The Lions, who initially chose 14 names for their practice squad, have now rounded out the list and are at the 16-name maximum.

The final and most recent addition is wide receiver Dominic Lovett, who was selected in the seventh round (244th overall pick) of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

Last season, he appeared in 12 games for the Lions, racking up 22 yards on a single kick return. But his performance in the preseason didn’t exactly inspire confidence.

Prior to Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Dan Campbell said that he wanted to see more consistency from him.

“I think that’s the biggest thing. He’s a young player, but the consistency of what he’s asked to do now, all the little things,” Campbell said via MLive. “And when you’ve got a receiver room like we’ve got right now, with a lot of guys that are practicing and playing on a consistent level at multiple spots, that’s the next step. And look, he’s working at it, and he’s competitive, he’s a good athlete, but that’s the next step.”