Lions Get Concerning Reality Check From Multiple NFL Power Rankings

Following a 9-8 finish during the 2025 NFL season, the Detroit Lions enter the 2026 campaign with renewed optimism that they can produce a better result this year.

With several new faces looking to make an immediate impact alongside a number of returning stars, the Lions are determined to get back to the postseason this winter.

However, multiple outlets have recently released their rankings of where the Lions stand within the overall NFL landscape, and those evaluations may not be particularly encouraging for Detroit fans.

The Detroit Lions Have Earned Various Mediocre Spots In Recent Power Rankings

The Lions have earned various mediocre positions in multiple recent power rankings by various outlets.

Per Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report, the Lions come in at No. 12 overall. He writes:

“The Lions’ home opener against the New Orleans Saints could be a tight battle, but Detroit will face the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals before its bye, three teams that aren’t high-scoring juggernauts.

If Joseph and Branch are back in October, the Lions’ momentum should take off during a stretch in which the team plays one road game between Weeks 7 and 12.

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing can help get the offense on track during a favorable home stretch as the secondary gets healthy. There’s a lot to like about the Lions, both in their roster and schedule.”

Meanwhile, the Lions came in at No. 16 overall largely thanks to injuries according to Diante Lee of The Ringer, as he writes:

“This might be the most banged-up team in football entering Week 1. Safeties Brian Branch (torn Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (bone bruise) still haven’t returned to practice after season-ending injuries last year. Cornerback Terrion Arnold was waived earlier in the offseason as a result of his arrest on eight felony charges, including armed robbery and kidnapping, in Florida. Backup running back Isiah Pacheco is dealing with a back injury that landed him on IR, and the Lions don’t have enough quality running back depth behind Jahmyr Gibbs for me to feel good.”

According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, the Lions come in around the middle of the pack at No. 15 overall, writing:

“The sidelining of center Cade Mays (wrist) has me feeling uneasy about this offense as Detroit embarks on a new campaign. Tight end Sam LaPorta followed up back surgery with a hip injury in August, which isn’t great, but I think the Lions still have the edge over the Saints in Week 1.”

Additionally, according to Pete Prisco of CBS, they’re lower than the middle of the pack, coming in at No. 19 overall:

“They will again score a lot of points on offense, but there are issues on defense. The secondary is a mess,” he wrote.

The Lions Open The 2026 Season This Weekend

After what has been a long wait, the Lions are finally ready to get into the swing of regular season action.

They will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season at Ford Field, marking the first time that the Saints have visited the Motor City for a contest since the 2014 campaign.