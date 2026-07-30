Ex-Lions Coordinator Could Give Terrion Arnold A Fresh Start

The outlook for former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold had already become increasingly uncertain, as the organization made it clear he needed to take a significant step forward during the 2026 season or face the possibility of falling off the team’s roster altogether and losing his role.

That scenario ultimately became irrelevant after the Lions released Arnold in the wake of his latest legal issues. The way his tenure in Detroit came to an end was far different from what head coach Dan Campbell anticipated when he publicly addressed the challenges confronting the former Alabama first-round pick earlier this year, expressing confidence that he could still turn things around.

Currently, Arnold is a free agent and has reportedly drawn interest from a handful of clubs, including one that is now run by a key former Lions coordinator.

Former Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn Is Interested In Terrion Arnold For The New York Jets

According to a recently released report, the New York Jets, who are now led by former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, have shown interest in signing Arnold.

Per ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini, Glenn called the club’s interest in Arnold “due diligence”.

“Aaron Glenn’s described the interest in CB Terrion Arnold as “due diligence,” comparing it to the Russell Wilson flirtation in the spring,” Cimini wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Jets inquired about Arnold when he was released by the Lions. Arnold facing felony charges.”

Not long after his release from the Lions, his agent Nicole Lynn expressed confidence that Arnold could soon find himself wearing the colors of another NFL team.

“I think there is a very good likelihood,” she said. “I would say after he was waived by the Detroit Lions, we received four different inquiries within 24 hours.”

However, there was no specific time limit.

“Maybe. I would hate to put a time limit, to be honest with you, but I think there’s a really good shot,” she said. “I mean, there’s a shot he’s signed tomorrow, let’s be super clear, but we’ll see.”

Terrion Arnold Was Released By The Lions

Arnold, who was released by the Lions, had two years and $4.8 million remaining on his rookie contract.

Arrested on felony charges of armed robbery and kidnapping after he voluntarily turned himself in, Arnold was permitted to leave custody last Tuesday following a ruling from Judge Christopher Sabella in Hillsborough County after posting bond. The $1 million bond agreement came with several restrictions, including a ban on communicating with any of the six co-defendants or individuals listed as witnesses in the investigation.

The court also placed limits on Arnold’s movement, requiring him to remain at his Tallahassee home unless he is fulfilling professional football responsibilities, traveling for approved team activities, attending legal proceedings, or meeting with his attorneys.