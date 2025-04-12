Lions Predicted to Part Ways With Veteran Cornerback

The Detroit Lions brought in veteran cornerback Avonte Maddox this offseason to add depth in the secondary, a move that one analyst believes could lead to another defensive back hitting the trade block.

Fox Sports writer Ralph Vacchiano named one trade candidate for all 32 teams before the NFL draft, noting that the Lions might be willing to part ways with Amik Robertson just one year after he joined the team in free agency.

Amik Robertson Could Be Vulnerable to Trade

Vacchiano noted that the Lions were hit hard by injuries last season, especially in the secondary where several key players were forced to miss time. Though that demonstrated the importance of having veteran depth pieces like Robertson, his limited role could leave him vulnerable to trade in the weeks leading up to the NFL draft.

“After all the injuries they suffered on defense last season, the Lions might not be interested in trading away anyone from that unit,” Vacchiano wrote. “But Robertson is one of many defensive players heading into the last year of his contract, and it’s clear the Lions don’t see him as more than a nickel back.”

Vacchiano added that Robertson’s role could be redundant this year with the addition of Maddox, which could make the Lions even more willing to test his trade value.

“After Carlton Davis left in free agency, they replaced him with D.J. Reed instead of giving Robertson the full-time role,” Vacchiano wrote. “Worse for Robertson, they then went out and signed former Eagles nickelback Avonte Maddox. In a passing league, every team is looking for a good third corner. If the Lions prefer Maddox, Robertson could end up on the block.”

Robertson appeared in all 17 games for the Lions last season with four starts, making a total of 50 tackles and eight passes defensed. He had started 21 games over the previous three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lions Could Trade Up in the NFL Draft

While Vacchiano did not suggest a trade target for the Lions, some analysts believe the team could be primed to trade up in the NFL draft to add more help on defense. While it would likely be draft picks that the Lions trade in order to jump up the board, a steady veteran like Robertson could help sweeten a potential deal.

Russell Brown of USA Today’s Lions Wire suggested the Lions could jump up the board to target an edge rusher, adding depth to one of the shakiest. Brown suggested the Lions could find a willing trade partner in the Atlanta Falcons at the No. 15 spot in the draft, where they could have their pick of edge rushers.

“As for the Lions, I would assume they would be moving up for a defensive end. That could be Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams or Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart,” Brown wrote. “Either player could provide an impact for the Lions defensive front. It’s hard to envision either player being available at pick 28 so trading up may be the only thing the Lions can do if they want to get ‘their guy.’ “