Lions Could Target 21-Game Starting QB After His Release

The Detroit Lions could bring in some outside help for their unresolved quarterback battle.

The Lions pitted veteran Joshua Dobbs and undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer for the chance to back up starter Jared Goff. The team could have the opportunity to bring in a third option after a 21-game starter was released on roster cutdown day.

Lions Could Take Aim at Will Levis for More Quarterback Help

The Tennessee Titans announced on Sunday that they cut ties with quarterback Will Levis, a move that many close to the team had expected. The move could give the Lions another option as both Dobbs and Altmyer struggled at times during the preseason.

The Lions had an unexpected opening at quarterback when veteran Teddy Bridgewater opted for retirement early in training camp. The Lions had coaxed Bridgewater out of retirement two years ago to serve as Goff’s backup and the former Minnesota Vikings starter also played an important role mentoring Hendon Hooker.

Levis started 21 games for the Titans between 2023 and 2024, competing 61% of his passes for 3,899 yards with 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

As ESPN’s Turron Davenport noted, Levis got some tough competition for the spot behind Cam Ward.

“Tennessee signed veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year, $10.5 million contract before the season,” Davenport wrote. “Trubisky is a proven backup with experience working in offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s system with the Buffalo Bills. Trubisky got most of the reps behind starter Ward during team camp.”

Lions Have Plan for Luke Altmyer

The Lions made a final decision on their quarterback room at Sunday’s trade deadline, waiving Altmyer with the plan of bringing him back to the practice squad. As reporter Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit noted, the move was expected after Dobbs finished the preseason strong.