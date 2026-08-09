Lions Could Target Jimmy Garoppolo After Unexpected QB Change

The Detroit Lions had an unexpected change in their quarterback room this weekend, losing Teddy Bridgewater to retirement and adding another veteran to play behind Jared Goff.

But the Lions could add more competition for the upcoming preseason, with another well-seasoned quarterback still on the open market.

Lions Could Take Aim at Jimmy Garoppolo

The Lions already signed veteran Joshua Dobbs as their backup quarterback, but could also consider signing veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. The former San Francisco 49ers starter had considered retirement this offseason as well, but NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported in July that he would sign with another team if the situation were right.

“He just needed some time to himself this offseason, and now it’s like, OK, a little bit refreshed, renewed,” Garafolo said. “I don’t think anything is imminent.”

Garofolo added that the veteran quarterback is ready to join a new team.

“Jimmy Garoppolo is not retiring, from my understanding,” Garafolo said. “He will continue to play.”

Adding Garoppolo would give the Lions another option and create some competition. Garoppolo has a 43-21 record in the NFL with 15,828 passing yards, 96 touchdowns and 52 interceptions. Dobbs has thrown for 3,346 yards with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Teddy Bridgewater Hangs Up the Cleats

Going into this offseason, Bridgewater was expected to hold down the No. 2 spot while rookie Luke Altmyer spent the season developing. The Lions had coaxed Bridgewater out of retirement in December 2024, where he took over as primary backup for Goff and held the job through last season.

Bridgewater was set to lead the team into the preseason, but instead announced on Sunday that he was retiring.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Bridgewater is ready to call it quits for good this time, and the team is grateful for his dedication to them.

“I think he can only truly answer that, but I feel like this is where it’s at for sure right now. This is where it needs to be and where he felt,” Campbell said, via ESPN. “And his biggest worry was letting us down. That’s the type of guy he is, and he’s not.

“That’s as far as it can get. He meant a lot.”

Campbell had long praised Bridgewater for his leadership in the locker room, leaning on him to help the team’s younger quarterbacks develop.

“I’ve known Teddy a long time and the human being is unbelievable,” Campbell said. “Certainly, the player, everything that he’s about. The type of teammate he is, the way he prepares … always played the game up here and had a huge heart. He’s gonna be missed.”