Lions Taking Heat for Terrion Arnold Decision Amid Troubled Defensive Start

The Detroit Lions stood by cornerback Terrion Arnold earlier this year when legal issues first arose, though later cut ties after he was formally charged in an alleged kidnapping and assault scheme.

The decision may have contributed to the team’s putrid defensive start, one analyst suggests. SI.com reporter Vito Chirco criticized the team and general manager Brad Holmes for the decision to stick by Arnold, which left a gaping hole in the secondary when they changed course and released him during the summer.

Lions Should Have Ousted Terrion Arnold Sooner, Analyst Suggests

As Chirco suggested, Holmes had the chance to make a clean break from Arnold early in 2026, when court documents first revealed his alleged connection to a kidnapping. The Lions supported Arnold at the time, noting that he did not face any formal charges despite alleged co-conspirators naming Arnold as the orchestrator of the scheme in their own plea deals.

“No ifs, ands, or buts about it, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes did not do enough this offseason to put the defense in position to succeed,” Chirco wrote. “He knew Terrion Arnold’s legal issues were going to warrant cutting him early on in the offseason, and did nothing to replace him. He also inadequately prepared for playing at least the first quarter of the ‘26 campaign without both of his starting safeties: Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.”

Lions Need to Address ‘Thin’ Secondary

The secondary has looked porous through the first two games, allowing the New Orleans Saints to come back from a 21-0 deficit in Week 1, a game the Lions would eventually win 31-30 in overtime. They struggled even more against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, allowing six touchdowns in the 41-31 loss.

“Holmes left the secondary thin, and as a result, it’s become a glaring weakness that is hard to overcome on a weekly basis,” Chirco wrote. “And shame on the sixth-year GM for that.”

The Lions could have more chances to address their weaknesses in the secondary. They have been named as a top landing spot for Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Joey Porter Jr., who is reportedly seeking a trade and could be on the move soon.