Lions Cut Ties With DB Who Appeared in 17 Games Last Season

The Detroit Lions are making some roster moves after a win over the New York Jets.

The Lions announced on Monday that they parted ways with a practice squad defensive back, making room for a new addition to the tight end room.

Lions Shuffle Around Secondary

The Lions have been hit hard by injuries to their secondary, but cut into their depth a bit after Sunday’s win.

“Lions have released DB Natrone Brooks from the Practice Squad and signed TE Miles Kitselman to the Practice Squad,” the team announced in a post on X.

The Lions parted ways with cornerback Natrone Brooks, a 26-year-old who spent the first two seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. Brooks appeared in 17 games last season with one start, making 10 total tackles.

The Lions made a series of other roster moves before Brooks was released. The team placed defensive back Avonte Maddox on injured reserve after he suffered an injury in the Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills, blowing another hole in a secondary that was already missing starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

The team also placed Thomas Harper on injured reserve, then elevated safety Jalen Mills from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

The 32-year-old Mills had just joined the practice squad earlier in the week, but reporter Josh Helmer of USA Today’s Lions Wire noted that he has plenty of experience under his belt.

“Originally a seventh-round pick out of LSU by the Eagles in 2016, Mills has played in 122 games and started 92, registering 460 tackles, 60 passes defended, 10 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, seven quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery,” Helmer wrote. “He has also returned one interception for a touchdown.”

Lions Add Rookie Tight End

The Lions used the open spot on the practice squad to add Kitselman, an undrafted rookie tight end out of Tennessee. NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein predicted that Kitselman could grow into a solid backup or special teams regular.