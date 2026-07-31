Lions HC Dan Campbell Addresses Rumors About His Job Security

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is aware of the rumors about his job security after the team’s stumbles in 2025, but he isn’t spending much energy thinking about it.

Campbell addressed questions about whether he could be on the hot seat in 2026, when the Lions will be trying to claw their way back into the playoffs amid questions of whether their Super Bowl window has slammed shut.

Dan Campbell Focused on the Season, Not the Hot Seat

In an interview on FOX 2, Campbell said questions about job security are part and parcel to being an NFL coach, and he can’t spend too much time thinking about it.

“Look, my pressure or heat always comes from letting the players down. I don’t care about job security, I don’t care what somebody else thinks,” Campbell said. “I will say this, man, I haven’t told the team this yet, but it’s like, man, I want some R&R. And you’re like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Man, redemption and respect. That’s what this league’s about. So yeah, I feel pressure to get us back to where we need to go and to not let these guys down, man. Do my job and help them do theirs.”

Campbell added that he’s not happy about the outcome of the 2026 season, when the Lions fell to 9-8 and missed the playoffs, ending a two-year streak of division titles. The team fell apart during the final stretch, struggling in a must-win game against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day.

“It does stick in your craw, it’s a bad taste in your mouth and man, that’s a long time,” Campbell said. “When you fall short, everything is about getting back to this point where you can get back on the field and correct those issues. It eats at you and it comes in waves. There is an embarrassment to it, and I’m responsible for that, I’m responsible. And I’m gonna be one of the ones responsible for getting it back to where it needs to be.”