Lions HC Dan Campbell Makes Clear Statement on Isiah Pacheco Amid Injuries

The Detroit Lions are ready to shift plans for their backfield as Isiah Pacheco deals with a series of injuries.

The longtime Kansas City Chiefs running back was signed this summer to provide some depth behind star Jahmyr Gibbs, who became the lead back after the team parted ways with David Montgomery. But the Lions are now prepared to head into the regular season with a different No. 2 back, head coach Dan Campbell revealed after the team’s final preseason game.

Lions Have New Backup Plan With Isiah Pacheco Ailing

The Lions handed a big opportunity to running back Jacob Saylors in their final preseason game, giving him 17 carries that he took for 100 yards. The second-year back had a light role last season, playing in only eight offensive snaps, but could now slide into the backup spot behind Gibbs.

Campbell said after the team’s preseason game on Saturday that Saylors could fill the spot once saved for Pacheco.

“I am,” Campbell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I’m comfortable with those guys. And I just like the thought of having a guy in our system, think that’s important. Knows our terminology, knows our guys, knows the protections. Just kind of knows it all, man. Understands our quarterback and how he thinks. I just think that’s important.”

Isiah Pacheco Could Miss Week 1

Pacheco missed the bulk of Detroit’s training camp with a sprained MCL, though Campbell said at the close of the preseason that he was trending in the right direction.

“I can’t give you anything definitive,” Campbell said. “He is feeling better as of yesterday, you know. It’s been a little touch-and-go right now. He’s had a little bit of a back issue, and we’re hoping he’s coming out of this as of yesterday.”

But Pacheco is also suffered a back injury, leaving his status for Week 1 in doubt.

The Lions have looked at some outside help, hosting running back Kareem Hunt for a workout. The 31-year-old Hunt had a strong season with the Kansas City Chiefs last year, rushing for 611 yards with eight touchdowns.

Hunt has a longer track record of NFL success as well, rushing for 5,775 yards with 55 touchdowns in 121 career games, adding 267 receptions for 2,209 yards with 18 receiving touchdowns.