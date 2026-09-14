Lions’ Dan Campbell Delivers Devastating Update on RB Isiah Pacheco

The Detroit Lions are 1-0 in the 2026 NFL season after their dramatic overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints, and they now turn their attention to their impending Thursday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills for Week 2.

However, the latest news that head coach Dan Campbell delivered on a key part of their offensive attack is nothing short of a major setback.

Campbell confirmed that running back Isiah Pacheco, who has been on the Injured Reserve list, recently underwent surgery and will not be available to the Lions any time soon.

According to Lions beat writer Nolan Bianchi, Campbell said Pacheco will miss “significant” time.

“Lions coach Dan Campbell says RB Isiah Pacheco (back) had surgery,” Bianchi reported on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Said he’s going to be out “a significant amount of time.”