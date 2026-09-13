Lions HC Dan Campbell Delivers Clear Message to Rookie Edge Rusher

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has some big expectations for the only rookie free agent to make the 53-man roster this year.

Edge rusher Eric O’Neill signed with the Lions in May after going undrafted, but impressed the team enough through training camp and the preseason to earn a roster spot. Heading into the team’s season opener against the New Orleans Saints, Campbell shared praise for the rookie and hinted that he could play an important role across two phases of the game.

Dan Campbell Saw Playmaking Ability in Eric O’Neill

Speaking to reporters this week, Campbell said O’Neill had a long climb to make the roster, but showed tenacity and an ability to make plays.

“You talk about a guy who was kind of on the outside looking in from the time he got here in spring that had to kind of defy all odds,” Campbell said, via USA Today’s Lions Wire. “He had to find his way to make plays every day. He had to catch our eye every day, and he did that every day.”

“Whether it was special teams or defense, he did something every day that there’s not a coach on any given day that’s not saying something good about O’Neill. O’Neill today on this, O’Neill on this, and you can’t ignore it.”

Eric O’Neill Showed Promise in College

Though O’Neill wasn’t drafted, he did earn some buzz in college. Through his stops at James Madison and Rutgers, he amassed 89 total tackles with 15.5 sacks, five passes defended and one interception.

NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein predicted that O’Neill could grow to a candidate for the bottom of the roster or practice squad, so he has already met the highest expectations. Zierlein did share praise for the edge rusher’s natural abilities, while also acknowledging some limitations.