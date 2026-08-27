Lions Coach Dan Campbell Compares Jared Goff To Hall Of Famer

Veteran Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is set to enter his sixth season with the franchise since being acquired in the blockbuster January 2021 trade with the Los Angeles Rams for former Detroit franchise QB Matthew Stafford.

With Goff under center, the Lions have reached heights that generations of Lions fans have literally never seen before in their lives, and the club saw fit to reward him with a lucrative, multi-year extension.

Among those who count themselves fortunate to have Goff as the club’s starting quarterback is head coach Dan Campbell, who has never been shy about voicing Goff’s value to the franchise.

And he recently took things a step further, comparing Goff to a particular Hall of Fame former quarterback.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Compares Quarterback Jared Goff To Hall Of Famer Drew Brees

During a recent interview with notable Detroit journalist Brad Galli, Campbell not only touched on the high standard that Goff holds himself to, but also compared him to a key Hall of Famer.

“Everybody knows and sees from afar what Goff is capable of doing and his talent and his accuracy, the big arm, all these. But it’s the behind-the-scenes stuff,” Campbell explained to Galli.. “It’s the grind that he puts in to prepare for a game on any given week. It’s his leadership. It’s his drive for perfection and wanting the offense to be perfect. He holds himself to high standards.

“He sits in the pocket, does not get frazzled. He’ll take it on the chin, and he’s done it repeatedly, knowing it’s coming right in his face, and he’s got to stand in there and make an accurate throw, and he does that. And so, these guys like he’s tough. He’s got a resiliency about him, and that’s always going to speak to my heart and my soul.”

Campbell continued:

“He’s one of the special ones,” Campbell said. “I was fortunate to be around (Drew) Brees, who’s a special one. This guy’s a special one. And I’m fortunate to be able to say that he’s my quarterback. And that’s not even the half of it. We don’t have time to talk all day what I think about Jared Goff. He’s unbelievable, and he’s a great teammate. He’s just a freaking stud. I love the guy.”

Jared Goff Posted Elite Numbers Last Season

Even though the Lions missed the postseason in 2025, it wasn’t because of a lack of trying for Goff.

Goff finished the campaign with 4,564 passing yards and 34 touchdowns across 17 games. His 105.5 passer rating was also third overall in the NFL.