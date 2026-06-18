Lions’ Dan Campbell’s Message Isn’t Good News For The NFL

The Detroit Lions are now just over six weeks away from the start of the 2026 edition of Training Camp, and they’ll be at the beginning of a journey they hope not only takes them back to the NFL postseason, but on a deep run in their efforts to bring the Super Bowl to the Motor City for the first time in team history.

The Lions recently wrapped up OTAs, and based on the comments made from head coach Dan Campbell, he’s nothing but optimistic about the club’s chances of success as fall inches closer.

Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell Expresses Optimism For The Upcoming Season

The Lions, who finished the 2025 season with a 9-8 record, missed the NFL postseason and also saw their two-year reign atop the NFC North Division come to a close. Adding insult to injury was the fact that former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson led the Chicago Bears to the top spot in the division as well as a postseason spot, despite losing both games against Campbell and the Lions during regular season play.

However, Campbell is looking forward to the upcoming season and the challenges it will present, and has every reason for optimism based on the competition that he saw during OTAs.

“I’m excited, I am. I feel really good about where we’re at right now, knowing what we’re getting into six weeks from now,” Campbell said on Wednesday. “I feel really good. I feel great about the staff, and I feel like we have the right type of players that we’re going to need to rely on. And the surrounding spots, positions, man, we’ve got some really good competition. Some of the best we’ve had in different areas. That’s exciting. There is no greater motivator than the guy who is pushing you. You know, he’s trying to get what you think is yours, there’s nothing better.”

Dan Campbell And The Lions Embarked On An Offseason Getaway

As part of a team-building and bonding exercise, Campbell and the rest of the club visited Petoskey, offering everyone a chance to unwind.

“The weather was beautiful and the people are unbelievable,” Campbell said. “It was a chance to relax. Us, as coaches, I say it all the time, we are like brothers. In a lot of cases, we are around each other more than we are our wives, certainly when the season starts. That is not easy. To be able to bring the wives, and all of us be together to just kind of kick back, relax, enjoy the company and, really, the area, it was beautiful.”

He also spoke about the importance of the chance to get away from the stresses of the job.

“I try to be mindful of that,” Campbell said. “I try to get the work done, but also be smart, as smart as I can in the offseason. I feel like every year you are a little bit more in tune with that and yourself. I am not perfect about it. This job is consuming, but I love it, we love it. I am sure most coaches would tell you that. It’s addictive and consuming and that is where you’ve got to be careful. But I will have the chance to step away for a minute and get out and be ready to go.”