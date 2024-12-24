Lions HC Dan Campbell’s Reaction to Eagles Loss Says It All

Sunday was a great day for the Detroit Lions, because not only did the team take out the Chicago Bears for a second time this season, with a 34-17 score, but one of the teams vying for the No. 1 spot in the NFC along with the Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles, unexpectedly lost to the Washington Commanders.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is known for being an earnest kind of guy, and he had an honest and hilarious reaction to finding out that the Eagles were losing to the Commanders when he found out after the Lions game.

Dan Campbell on the Eagles Losing to the Commanders

During the postgame press conference on Sunday, December 22, Campbell was told that the Eagles were able to lose to the Commanders.

“Oh, they did? How much time is left? Why don’t we just sit here and wait for this,” he said with a big smile on his face as laughter ensued.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was also asked about the Eagles loss.

“We’re looking to execute and take care of the games ourselves,” LaPorta stated. “If other people are helping us, all the power to them. But we’re looking to win these next two games and secure that one seed without all the other stuff, but I guess it’s good that Washington won, since you’re telling me.”

To reflect on what LaPorta said, while the Lions are focused on winning out the season and not concentrating on what’s going on with other teams, it’s difficult not to notice when one of the big competitors in your conference has a surprising loss.

‘I Can Get Pretty Emotionally Drained After These’

Speaking about chasing the No. 1 seed in the conference Campbell was hesitant to elaborate on the goal, instead choosing to stay in the moment.

Campbell said that he didn’t know if he could “tap into that like the players could right now, because I’m just trying to recover from this game. I get pretty emotionally drained after these.”

“I do know that it’s exciting to be where we’re at. It really is,” Campbell said. “Like to me, this is why you want to coach and play in this league. This is when your eyes get opened, when competition is at its highest, people are breathing down your neck or you’re chasing somebody and you’re at the top.”

Campbell continued on his positive note, stating that it “just doesn’t get any better than this” and that “this is what it’s all about.”

“Can it get frustrating? Can it get stressful?” he added. “Yeah, it gets all those. But also it’s the drug. It’s the drug. This is what you live for. Look, some can’t. Some can’t handle this. It’s too much for them. Players, coaches, teams, it’s just too much. But not our group. This is the good stuff, man, and we’re in the middle of it right now.”

Also during the press conference, Lions quarterback Jared Goff praised running back Jhamyr Gibbs, who served as the lead running back, stating, “We always knew. We always knew he could do it, and obviously it showed today. I thought he ran great.”