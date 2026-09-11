Lions Coach And Former NY Giant Dan Campbell Reflects On 9/11 Anniversary

While the Detroit Lions are continuing preparations for their Week 1 season opener against the visiting New Orleans Saints this weekend, Friday marked the 25th anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks that resulted in over 3,000 lives being stolen.

For current Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was a tight end with the New York Giants at the time, September 11 comes with an especially solemn remembrance.

“It’s something you never forget. In the middle of a tragedy, especially in New York, where they’re in a hurry. That happened, and everybody pitched in to help. They just wanted to help and do whatever it takes,” Campbell said. “Anybody who was up there at that time, even wanting to go help, to get into the city after that, that took a lot just to get up there. It definitely pulled our country together, and it was one of those things you just don’t ever forget. There was a lot of loss. Those things you don’t forget, and I can’t believe it’s been 25 years.”

Days later, Campbell and several of his Giants teammates helped to deliver supplies to the first responders who continued to work tirelessly cleaning up the debris and looking for survivors.

A photograph of Campbell and several teammates on a boat toward Manhattan with supplies on September 15, 2001 was posted by Lions beat writer Mike Payton.

“We could do nothing compared to what they were doing — those guys didn’t sleep. Those first responders, there was no showers. There was no food. We were able to go when we went, just to help wherever we could. ‘What can we grab? What can we do?’ They just wanted us to — I think us being there meant a lot to them,” Campbell said.

Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell Was With The New York Giants On September 11, 2001

Speaking about his experience visiting Ground Zero in the days following the attacks, Campbell reflected on the impact of simply being there for the first responders who were working through an unimaginable tragedy.

“It’s a reminder that you may not think it can be powerful, but your presence and being around there and letting them know you’re thinking about them and you just want to help them help others, it goes a long way,” he said. “You talk about sacrifice; a lot of people sacrificed a lot to help. That was a tough time.

Dan Campbell Played All 16 Games For The Giants In 2001

Campbell played the first four years of his NFL career with the Giants, including all 16 games during the 2001 season.

He started 12 games that campaign and racked up 148 yards on 13 receptions with one touchdown. Campbell later played for the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Lions as a free agent in 2006. After being released in 2009, he signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Since being hired as head coach of the Lions prior to the 2021 NFL season, Campbell has amassed a record of 48–36–1, while leading the club to consecutive postseason appearances and NFC North Division titles.

Campbell and the Lions begin the season on Sept. 13.