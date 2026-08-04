Lions’ Dan Campbell Responds To Effect Bijan Robinson’s Extension Has On Jahmyr Gibbs

While the rest of the Detroit Lions are hard at work on the field at Training Camp at the club’s Training Facility in Allen Park, one key member of the club that has yet to participate in drills is running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who is in the midst of a “hold-in”.

While Gibbs has been present at Camp, he remains inactive as he looks for a new contract.

Speaking of new contracts, the Atlanta Falcons announced a three-year contract extension worth up to $75 million for running back Bijan Robinson on Tuesday morning; like Gibbs, Robinson had been holding out while awaiting a new contract.

Understandably, speculation immediately began growing what this could mean for Gibbs and what kind of deal he could land.

The New Contract For Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Won’t Affect Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Per Coach Dan Campbell

Naturally, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked what he felt about Robinson’s new contract and what kind of effect that it would have on Gibbs.

According to Campbell, the deal for Gibbs will “get done when it gets done”, while also adding that he’s “anxious” to get Gibbs back on the field.

“I think it certainly’s not going to hurt,” Campbell said. “It’s not going to hurt, but we’ll see. I’m anxious to get Gibbs back out there. Every day that goes by, that’s another day that you feel like you miss with him and getting him out there with the guys and him doing his part. But, there again, it’ll get done when it gets done.”

Earlier in the week, Gibbs was asked if he needed a new contract before he would get back out on the field, though he noted that “it’s not about that”.

“What I’m … aiming towards? Ah, I don’t know,” Gibbs said.

The Lions Are Better With Jahmyr Gibbs In The Lineup

Naturally, the Lions are a better club with Gibbs in the lineup. Once a deal gets done, he’ll be shouldering even more of the load in Detroit’s ground attack, especially after the trade of David Montgomery during the offseason to the Houston Texans.

Since entering the league as Detroit’s first-round pick in 2023, Gibbs has emerged as one of the NFL’s premier offensive weapons. The 24-year-old, who played college ball at Georgia Tech and Alabama has earned three straight Pro Bowl selections, rushed for more than 1,200 yards in each of the past two seasons, and also set an NFL record with 49 total touchdowns through his first three years.

Until then, while Gibbs isn’t in pads on the field, the Lions are happy to have him in close proximity.

“I mean, I think it’s good to see. He got a little work inside and to be able to come out and be around the guys, I think that’s always going to be important,” Campbell said. “Look, he’s still part of us and the guys, our players love him, we love him. And he’s a part of what we do. So yeah, it’s always good to see him.”