Lions Coach Dan Campbell Reveals True Thoughts On Offseason

The Detroit Lions are now in full preparation for the upcoming 2026 NFL season, which they’ll open on Sept. 13 at Ford Field against the visiting New Orleans Saints.

The Lions made several moves during the offseason, not only in terms of additions through the NFL Draft, trade, and free agency, but also made more than a few notable subtractions.

All in all, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is pleased with the offseason moves.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Expressed His Approval For The 2026 Offseason

Not only did Campbell say that he feels that the club had a good offseason, but he went on to praise their Training Camp as “outstanding” while praising the emergence of team leaders.

“I thought we had a really good offseason, I really do. We identified some things we felt like we needed to upgrade, and I feel we did,” he said while meeting with media members on Tuesday. “And I think that our focus, getting back to what we do and what we’re about, you know. And really, really competing with each other, testing each other, you know. The chess game between the coordinator, the offense, the defense, cutting it loose more than special teams. I just thought that we identified those issues and went after them – not only personnel, but schematically and competitively. I think we got back to some of those things that we’re about. I think we had an outstanding Training Camp, and that’s always gonna give me hope, man. And there again, the core of this team – I just know what these guys are about. To see the growth already of Jack Campbell, and there’s addition by subtraction that takes place.

“So, man, yeah. I feel pretty good right now.”

The Lions are going to be out to prove that last season, which resulted in missing the NFL Playoffs and their two-year reign as NFC North Division champions come to a close, was the exception to the rule and not the new standard going forward.

They will open the regular season after going 2-1 in preseason competition (wins over the Commanders and Colts) on Sept. 13 against the visiting New Orleans Saints.

The Lions Made Multiple Moves During The Offseason

The Lions bolstered their offensive line by signing center Cade Mays to a three-year, $25 million contract following Frank Ragnow’s retirement; the bad news is that he’s going to miss the first handful of games this season after suffering a broken bone in his wrist.

They also added Larry Borom, a versatile veteran offensive lineman who provides additional depth and competition.

They also re-signed the likes of Malcolm Rodriguez, Rock Ya-Sin, Trevor Nowaske, Avonte Maddox, Myles Adams, Tom Kennedy and Jake Bates. As far as players they did not bring back, that list includes Alex Anzalone, DJ Reader, Roy Lopez, Kalif Raymond, and Al-Quadin Muhammad among others.

During the NFL Draft, the Lions selected offensive tackle Blake Miller out of Clemson with their first pick, while also selecting University of Michigan EDGE rusher Derrick Moore.