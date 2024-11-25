Lions HC Dan Campbell Drops Concerning Update on Injured Player

The Detroit Lions enjoyed a lopsided win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 24, with a score of 24-6, and it would have been a perfect win if it wasn’t for a rash of injuries during the second half of the game. For a while there, it felt like a different Lions player was coming off the field every few minutes.

One of the most concerning injuries was Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who suffered what ended up being a foot injury during a punt return. He was taken to the locker room, then appeared back on the sideline for a short while and then was carried off the field again and ruled out for the rest of the game.

Now, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has issued an update on Raymond and all of the Lions players injured on Sunday.

Detroit Lions’ Dan Campbell Talks Injuries

As for the players who were injured on Sunday, they included Raymond, left tackle Taylor Decker, running back David Montgomery and cornerback Carlton Davis.

“You know so much of this, you know, I’m not going to know,” Campbell said in a postgame press conference. “The four, you know, obviously, Leaf and David Montgomery. Decker was able to come back out, but then we pulled him again late. Carlton, I don’t know. I feel okay about three of those guys.”

Then, he added, “Leaf could be a little bit more serious. But even with that, that doesn’t mean any of those guys are gonna be ready for Thursday, so I just don’t know.”

The fact that Campbell said Raymond’s injury could be “a little bit more serious” is disconcerting. More details will spill out in the coming days, though.

In terms of the other injuries, Decker experienced some knee and ankle injuries following Goff being shoved into the back of his legs. He was out for part of the game but returned pretty quickly. Montgomery left the game without his helmet and pads at one point and later came back to the sideline, still wearing his uniform, but he didn’t play again in the game. Davis suffered some kind of left knee injury and didn’t come back to the game.

Better Updates on Lions’ David Montgomery

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press sent out a good update on X about Montgomery from the locker room, noting, “Mostly positive injury updates from the Lions locker room. David Montgomery and Taylor Decker said they’ll be good to go Thursday, Carlton Davis said he’ll know more after imaging tomorrow. Kalif Raymond the biggest concern.”

Eric Woodyard of ESPN also had a good update regarding Montgomery, stating that the player “says he will be ready to go on Thursday. Said it was a smart decision to rest him after the injury today.”

Despite all the injuries, it’s happy news for fans that the Lions are now 10-1 for the season. Following the Colts victory, Detroit has a short week, because they play their annual Thanksgiving game on Thursday. They’ll go up against the Chicago Bears.