Lions Dan Campbell Urged to Make Major Coaching Change After Panthers Loss

The Detroit Lions fell to 2-2 with a loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, a game where the team’s defensive struggles were on full display.

The Lions have struggled in the secondary through the first month of the season, struggling to contain quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan on Sunday. After the 32-26 loss to the Panthers, some called on head coach Dan Campbell to make a major change on the sidelines — and the Lions head coach appeared to hint that he was considering it.

Lions Urged to Make Major Change on Defense

Campbell was asked about the status of defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, but the Lions head coach would not answer.

“Dan Campbell says ‘I’m not talking about that’ when asked how many more of these defensive performances he can take before considering a change at defensive coordinator,” noted reporter Nolan Bianchi.

Campbell added that he would keep the door open for a change at defensive coordinator.

“Dan Campbell adds that he does reserve the right to make a change at DC if he feels like it’s right for the team and reiterates that he’s always going to do what’s right for the players,” Bianchi shared.

Though the Lions once again had a brilliant offensive perfomance — putting up 452 total yards incuding 412 passing yards for Jared Goff — the defense struggled to contain the Panthers. Carolina had 445 total yards, with McMillian making 14 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Dan Campbell Urged to Make Some Kind of Change

While many fans suggested that Sheppard should be fired, others closer to the team had a more nuanced take.

Reporter Ben Bosscher suggested that Campbell could lose faith in Sheppard’s ability to call the game.

“This may be controversial but I think the Lions should take play calling duties away from Kelvin Sheppard for Jim O’Neil who has experience as a DC,” noted Bosscher.

Reporter Al Karsten suggested that the Lions may need to give Sheppard some outside help.

“Free-agent defensive coach Jim Schwartz was the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator from 2016-18, when current Lions Vice President of Player Personnel Dwayne Joseph was the team’s Director of Pro Scouting,” Karsten wrote. It’s worth picking up the phone to bring Schwartz back to Detroit as a senior defensive assistant, at the very least.”

Karsten suggested that the Lions could still choose to fire Sheppard, but should consider giving Schwartz a call either way.

“Regardless of what they decide to do with Kelvin Sheppard, this defensive performance is unacceptable and wouldn’t have been vastly improved by trading for a cornerback. Brian Branch can’t come back soon enough,” Karsten wrote.

The Lions went into Sunday’s game missing a number of key defensive players, including starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, both of whom started the season on the reserve/PUP list. The Lions also lost defensive back Avonte Maddox during a loss to the Buffalo Bills.