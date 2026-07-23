Former Lions RB David Montgomery’s Blunt NSFW Take On Texans’ New Plan

As part of their offseason moves, the Detroit Lions parted ways with running back David Montgomery, who was traded to the Houston Texans.

While Montgomery was expected to compete for their top running back, especially after seeing his role in the Motor City reduced thanks to the emergence of Jahmyr Gibbs, it appears as though Montgomery won’t be getting the chance to be the top ground offensive threat in Houston after all.

Former Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery Offers NSFW Reaction To Reported New Deployment Plan From Texans

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Montgomery is expected to split reps along with Woody Marks.

“They went out and got David Montgomery, which is huge. And I’m told that he’s already been so big for that running back room. In fact, he’s been having dinners over at his house, and he’s really been a resource for these guys off the field,” Slater said on “The Insiders” podcast on July 22.

“I was told, look, they went out and got David Montgomery, but don’t expect him to be their lead back. Their goal right now, the vision, is to have him and Woody Marks split those reps. And why wouldn’t you want that?”

Woodward Sports host Daniel “Eazy” Ezerkis had a poignant reaction to that prediction by saying, “Bro forced his way out of Detroit just to split carries with (expletive) Woody Marks. You can’t make this s**t up.”

Montgomery offered the following reaction on Instagram:

“These might be the corniest n****s I ever seen! I showed nothing but love to Detroit and they still omd! S**t sad.”

The Lions Traded David Montgomery To The Texans

The Lions traded Montgomery to the Texans during the offseason, and in return, received offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round pick, and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Montgomery would later reveal that he was “sick” over being moved.

“Honestly, when I was in Detroit, I thought I was going to be there for the rest of my career,” Montgomery admitted. “I love the city of Detroit. They showed me an immense amount of love. Coach Campbell, a dope coach.”

“But when you get a little older playing the game, at a professional level, and you start to kind of see how things unfold, you gotta get met with, like, a tough decision. And I was met with that. And it was inevitable that it was happening.”

However, he made it clear that there were no lingering hard feelings and understands that professional sports is a business.

“And when it came, like, I was sick. I was sad that I had to leave,” Montgomery said. “But it’s the business part of it. I wish them nothing but respect. And I hope that whatever it is they’re trying to do, we get to see them at some point and it’ll be a fun matchup. But I’m always going to have love for Detroit. That’s always going to be home for me and I’m always going to love that city, but I’m in Houston now. I’m in the H, so it’s time to go.”