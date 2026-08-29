Lions Facing Difficult Choice After RB Isiah Pacheco Injury News

The Detroit Lions could be without backup running back Isiah Pacheco as the season starts, and could be facing a difficult decision on how to replace him.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave an update of Pacheco’s injury situation, saying he is dealing with two ailments at the conclusion of the preseason and might not be cleared for Week 1. While the Lions have some candidates further down the depth chart to replace him, one insider believes they could weigh bringing in outside help.

Jabari Smalls Could Replace Isiah Pacheco

In his assessment of players fighting for their job ahead of final cutdowns this week, The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy noted that running back Jabari Smalls is right on the edge. With Pacheco dealing with a sprained MCL and a back injury, the Lions could pick between keeping Smalls on the active roster or tapping some veteran help they assessed this week.

“Now, the Lions may prefer to add a veteran running back (they worked out Kareem Hunt this week) rather than keep a back like Smalls. He’s admittedly a roster long shot,” Pouncy wrote “However, Smalls knows the offense, he’s already with the team and has a chance to stick around on the practice squad. An elevation makes sense if Pacheco misses time early in the season, but only if he proves his value.”

The Lions have other internal options beyond Smalls, including veterans Sione Vaki or Jacob Saylors.

Vaki has faced his own injury setback, missing the team’s second preseason game. Campbell noted that he running back and special teams regular had a run of back injury luck this summer.

“Now the good news, we would have loved to have seen him. I told him that. He wanted to play,” Campbell said. “But also, he got some really good work, coming off of a broke nose, a punched out eye. I’m like, ‘I think we’re good Vaki for a little bit here.’ We’ll get this to calm down. He’ll be ready to practice this week, I would anticipate. I think we’ll be okay there.”

Isiah Pacheco Faces Uncertain Future as Season Nears

Campbell would not say definitively whether Pacheco could return in time, saying this week that his situation is day-to-day.