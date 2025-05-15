Lions Face Dire Prediction After Changes to Dan Campbell’s Staff

The Detroit Lions earned a franchise-best 15 wins last season thanks to a league-best offense and an aggressive defense, but lost the architects of those two units in a major offseason shakeup.
The Lions saw offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn leave to take head coaching positions, leading to a dire prediction for the team’s chances in the upcoming season.
Lions Expected to Suffer Major Dropoff in 2025
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicted records for all 32 NFL teams after schedules were announced on May 14, issuing a stark warning for the Lions after the major changes on the coaching staff.
“The Lions have the playmakers to remain in the postseason picture, and they added rookie second-round guard Tate Ratledge to maintain their downhill ground game,” Moton wrote.
“However, we should expect a drop-off in Detroit’s win-loss record after an incredible run last season. The Lions will find it hard to replicate that in a highly competitive division with their former offensive coordinator going to a rival.”
Moton predicted the Lions would finish the season with six fewer wins, just cracking .500 at 9-8. He noted the team’s “brutal” road schedule, traveling to face five playoff teams in their six away games.
“Remember, the Philadelphia Eagles went 14-3 in 2022 and dropped to 11-6 the following year with a pair of new coordinators,” Moton wrote. “The Lions will take a bigger fall with their daunting road schedule in a competitive division. They will hover around .500 in 2025.”
That would mean no division three-peat for the Lions, who won the NFC North in 2023 and 2024. Moton predicted that the Green Bay Packers would finish 12-5 in the coming season, taking the division.
Lions Strive to Maintain Identity on Offense
The Lions adopted an aggressive style both on offense and defense under Campbell, an approach that is expected to continue on offense under new coordinator John Morton.
As Lions reporter Tim Twentyman noted for the team’s official website, Morton said in a press conference this week that he is planning to keep his foot on the gas on fourth downs, a successful approach for the team over the last few years.
“Morton is well aware of head coach Dan Campbell’s fourth-down aggressiveness,” Twentyman wrote. “He said that’s going to be a fun aspect of his job this year. He said Campbell will communicate with him before every week about the fourth-down strategy for that game. When they reach a certain point in the field, his mentality as a play caller has to change a little bit, knowing fourth down is going to be an option.”
Morton said he planned to continue using playmakers like running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Jameson Williams, but stressed that all of the team’s offensive success starts in the trenches.
“For all the talk about the weapons and explosive potential within this offense, Morton was also clear that everything they do offensively has to first start upfront,” Twentyman wrote. “He’s inheriting one of the best offensive lines in football with three Pro Bowl and All-Pro players returning at the two tackle spots and at center. He said the great thing about being a coordinator and play caller with a line like this is it gives him the ability to attack teams in multiple ways.”
