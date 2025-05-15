Lions Face Dire Prediction After Changes to Dan Campbell’s Staff

The Detroit Lions earned a franchise-best 15 wins last season thanks to a league-best offense and an aggressive defense, but lost the architects of those two units in a major offseason shakeup.

The Lions saw offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn leave to take head coaching positions, leading to a dire prediction for the team’s chances in the upcoming season.

Lions Expected to Suffer Major Dropoff in 2025 Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicted records for all 32 NFL teams after schedules were announced on May 14, issuing a stark warning for the Lions after the major changes on the coaching staff.

“The Lions have the playmakers to remain in the postseason picture, and they added rookie second-round guard Tate Ratledge to maintain their downhill ground game,” Moton wrote.

“However, we should expect a drop-off in Detroit’s win-loss record after an incredible run last season. The Lions will find it hard to replicate that in a highly competitive division with their former offensive coordinator going to a rival.” Moton predicted the Lions would finish the season with six fewer wins, just cracking .500 at 9-8. He noted the team’s “brutal” road schedule, traveling to face five playoff teams in their six away games.