Lions Edge Rusher Derrick Moore Gets 100% Honest On Aidan Hutchinson

During the 2026 NFL Draft, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes traded the club’s second-round pick (No. 50 overall) and a fourth-round pick (No. 128 overall) to the New York Jets to move up six spots to No. 44 in the second round.

With that pick, they used it on a local product – University of Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore, who amassed 10 sacks during the 2025 season with the Wolverines, to play alongside former Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson. Moore also amassed 30 tackles, 10.5 of which came came for a loss. Additionally, he was part of the 2023 National Championship-winning squad and also earned All-Big Ten honors.

So far, it appears as though it will be a match made in heaven for the Lions and the two former Wolverines, and a nightmare for their opponents.

Detroit Lions Edge Rusher Derrick Moore Reveals True Feelings On Aidan Hutchinson

As he recently explained, Moore has always looked up to Hutchinson, and can’t wait to play alongside him.

“To be honest with you, that was one right there that I – I’m definitely excited about playing with Hutch,” he said. “When Hutch was leaving [Michigan], I watched him my whole freshman year, even my sophomore year. Everything was pretty much dedicated to breaking his sack record. I wasn’t able to do it, I got close, but I’m definitely excited to be playing next to Hutch.”

“Everything was pretty much dedicated to breaking his sack record. I wasn’t able to do it, I got close, but I’m definitely excited to be playing next to Hutch.”

Later, speaking with the Lions official website, Moore said he believes Hutchinson is the “star of the show” and that he’s looking forward to growing into his role.

“You know, when I eventually get that role, going into it, my whole thing and process, how can I help Hutch?” Moore said. “Hutch is the star of the show, so how can I help take all that stress off him? You know, and cause a little less attention for him so he can get off and I can also get off myself. I’m not gonna go into any games trying to be the bigger person, which I do much more – I just want to be able to help him and play my role.”

Lions GM Brad Holmes Is Excited For Derrick Moore

Not long after the Draft, Lions GM Brad Holmes explained the club aggressively moved up so that they could take Moore, whom he believes “checks all the boxes”.

“We’re really, really excited,” Holmes said. “It’s hard to find guys that, I’m not going to say we’re picky, but we have a certain type that we like, and he fits those boxes.”

Being less than an hour down the road in Ann Arbor certainly helped with scouting Moore for the Lions.

“He can set edges in the run game, rush outside, rush inside,” Holmes said. “That’s what he showed on tape, and that’s how we expect to use him. You’ve got to earn the right to rush the passer. He does the dirty work. He’s instinctive, and that gives him a high floor.”