Lions CB Ennis Rakestraw Sends Strong Message About 2026 Expectations

The Detroit Lions are out to prove that last season was the exception to the rule, and in order to do so, they’ll have to keep their fingers crossed that their top players can remain healthy for the campaign.

One such player who has experienced numerous injury troubles over the last two seasons is cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, who has missed a total of 26 games in 2024 and 2025. In fact, he missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing shoulder surgery; he also was limited to only eight games in 2024 after pulling his hamstring prior to Week 2.

However, he’s focused on remaining available for the Lions as they enter the critical 2026 season.

Detroit Lions Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Stated His Goals For 2026 Plainly

The first and most obvious goal for Rakestraw this season is to be healthy and available as much as possible for the Lions.

“I just want to be healthy. That’s really it. I just want to play,” Rakestraw said following Detroit’s final practice on Wednesday. “That’s my only goal — to play.”

Rakestraw, who focused on strengthening his body during the offseason, is already looking better prepared physically for the upcoming season.

“The role is there for him if he can stay healthy,” pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend said Wednesday. “His body has changed. You can see physically how much mass and strength he’s put into his shoulder and neck area, which is important. Just staying healthy is going to be big for him but his body most definitely looks different.”

Meanwhile, in the eyes of head coach Dan Campbell, Rakestraw has impressed from what he’s seen so far.

“He’s had a good spring,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Rakestraw. “This year he had a lot of time to really not only rehab, but work back there with Coach (Josh) Schuler and Mike Clark when they were here, and certainly (director of player health & performance Brett Fischer) Fish.”

“So, he’s had a little bit of bulk, he’s a little more dense than he was, that’s always going to help the body. There’s nothing that would tell me that he won’t be prepared and physically prepared to go into training camp. Now you know, whatever happens happens, but he’s where he’s supposed to be right now in early June.”

Rakestraw and the Lions will gather for Training Camp in preparation for the upcoming season in late July at the club’s official practice facility in Allen Park.

Ennis Rakestraw Hopes To Remain Healthy For The Lions

After switching to jersey No. 2, the same number he wore during his college career at Missouri, he’s hoping for some good vibes to come his way.

“I got my college jersey number back and my high school jersey number back and I feel like me,” Rakestraw said. “Go back to my Missouri days. Hopefully I can do it and show all you guys what you’ve been missing.”

Selected by the Lions in the second round (61st overall pick) of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Missouri, Rakestraw has four combined tackles so far in his young career.