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Lions Expected to Part Ways With Fan-Favorite WR in Difficult Summer Decision

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David Blough, Commanders news
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Blough's time with the Lions and renowned play designer Ben Johnson is good news for the Commanders' tight ends.

The Detroit Lions enter the 2026 season with a top-heavy wide receiver room, which could create a difficult situation for a fan-favorite player.

Wide receiver Tom Kennedy is one of the longest-tenured members of the team, with a long stretch on the practice squad before making some important contributions last season. Reporter Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports believes the Lions will take a light approach to their wide receiver room, leaving Kennedy and other skilled players on the wrong side of the roster bubble.

Payton predicted that the Lions would keep just four wide receivers on their final roster — Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa and Greg Dortch. That means Kennedy will once again find himself fighting for a spot on the practice squad, Payton wrote.

“I know that sounds crazy, but I just can’t find a spot for a fifth guy,” Payton wrote. “Tom Kennedy is probably a practice squad player. Malik Cunningham has some appeal with the trick-play potential given his quarterback background, but I don’t see it. Dominic Lovett is a good gunner, but when Detroit drafted Kendrick Law, it felt like Lovett was out. Cedric Wilson got some good reps during OTAs and minicamp. He could sneak on. None of the new UFL guys are making it in my projection.”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

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Lions Expected to Part Ways With Fan-Favorite WR in Difficult Summer Decision

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