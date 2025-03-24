Lions Face Big Warning Over Looming Decision on ‘Questionable’ Star

The Detroit Lions have done very well with their first-round picks in recent years, finding a star edge rusher in Aidan Hutchinson and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

But speedy wide receiver Jameson Williams, who missed the majority of his rookie season while rehabbing a torn ACL, is marked as something of an incomplete. While Williams has shown flashes of strong play and star ability, he has also struggled with discipline issues both on and off the field.

The Lions face a big decision on Williams this offseason, with a potential contract extension looming as he enters the final season of his rookie contract. But one insider is warning the Lions about the commitment, urging the team to show patience with Williams instead.

Lions Urged to ‘Slow-Play’ Deal

Birkett pointed out that Williams has struggled with discipline and availability, missing a long stretch due to injury and being dealt two separate NFL suspensions — one for violating the league’s gambling rules and another for performance-enhancing drugs.

Williams has shown steady improvement through his three seasons, culminating with a 58-catch, 1,001-yard season in 2024 that included seven touchdowns.

The Lions can continue with one-year commitments to Williams, Birkett added. The team can pick up his fifth-year option for close to $15.5 million, then can consider using a franchise tag if they choose to keep him longer.

“Once that happens, they’ll control Williams’ rights through 2026 with the option to use the franchise tag on him beyond that,” Birkett wrote. “Williams’ future should crystalize more in the next 12 months.”

Lions May Have Other Options

The Lions could have another chance to find a game-breaking wide receiver in this year’s NFL draft, potentially alleviating the pressure on giving Williams a long-term deal. Christian Booher of SI.com predicted that Texas receiver Matthew Golden would still be on the board when the Lions pick at No. 28, giving them a chance to take one of the draft’s fastest wide receivers.

Booher added that Golden could be a versatile addition to the Lions, making an impact both on offense and special teams.

“With some return ability also at his disposal, Golden could contribute at the NFL level in a number of ways,” Booher wrote. “If the Lions are looking to add another burner to their crop of wideouts, Golden is one of the best options available.”