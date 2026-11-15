Lions Face Criticism for Passing on All-Pro Addition to Struggling Secondary

The Detroit Lions have seen steady improvement in their secondary since a league-worst start to the season, which prompted them to largely stay pat at last week’s trade deadline.
The Lions added just one depth cornerback, giving up a 2029 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets for Andre Cisco, but one NFL analyst believes they should have taken a bigger swing. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport suggested the Lions could have landed All-Pro safety Budda Baker for a Day 2 and Day 3 draft pick.
Lions Had Chance to Land Budda Baker, NFL Analyst Suggests
Davenport noted that the Buffalo Bills made offers to the Arizona Cardinals in an attempt to land Baker, offering a pick with second-round value, but were turned down. The Bills ended up landing Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker, but Davenport believes the Lions could have pried away Baker with a stronger offer.
Davenport suggested the Lions could have offered a second-round pick and third-round pick, giving some much-needed help to Brian Branch after his return from injury.
“Still, the Bills aren’t the only playoff contender with issues in the secondary. The Detroit Lions recently got Brian Branch back on the field, but their pass defense continues to struggle—they allow more passing yards per game than any other team in the league,” Davenport wrote.
“Pairing Branch with Baker wouldn’t solve Detroit’s issues at cornerback, but it could give the Lions one of the league’s best safety duos. The move would also give Baker an opportunity to help a playoff contender down the stretch.”
More Help is on the Way for the Lions
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week that the team felt good about the players on the roster, which allowed them to hold off on making blockbuster moves at the trade deadline. The Lions also have more help on the way, with safety Kerby Joseph close to making a return.
Though the Lions ruled out Joseph for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, he is close to returning to the field. Campbell said this week that he likes what he’s seen from Joseph since his return to practice
“He’s got the same fluidity, bounce in his step, all that,” Holmes said, via The Athletic. “I think now it’s just a matter of him getting into that football shape. It’s just been a while. So, I think he’s on track with the acclimation plan that’s set out for him. So, just keep moving along.”
Lions Face Criticism for Passing on All-Pro Addition to Struggling Secondary