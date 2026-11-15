Lions Face Criticism for Passing on All-Pro Addition to Struggling Secondary

The Detroit Lions have seen steady improvement in their secondary since a league-worst start to the season, which prompted them to largely stay pat at last week’s trade deadline.

The Lions added just one depth cornerback, giving up a 2029 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets for Andre Cisco, but one NFL analyst believes they should have taken a bigger swing. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport suggested the Lions could have landed All-Pro safety Budda Baker for a Day 2 and Day 3 draft pick.

Lions Had Chance to Land Budda Baker, NFL Analyst Suggests

Davenport noted that the Buffalo Bills made offers to the Arizona Cardinals in an attempt to land Baker, offering a pick with second-round value, but were turned down. The Bills ended up landing Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker, but Davenport believes the Lions could have pried away Baker with a stronger offer.

Davenport suggested the Lions could have offered a second-round pick and third-round pick, giving some much-needed help to Brian Branch after his return from injury.