Lions Face Dire Warning Over Jared Goff’s Future in Detroit

The Detroit Lions rose from the NFL’s basement to become a Super Bowl contender after landing Jared Goff in a blockbuster trade, but one NFL analyst warns that the team’s title window could slam shut after this year.

Goff came to the Lions facing uncertainty after some uneven seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, but solidified his place as a franchise quarterback as the team built a dangerous offense around him. But with Goff’s advancing age, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon warned that it could be now or never for the franchise.

Lions May Face End of Super Bowl Window

In an article identifying the potential Super Bowl window for all 32 NFL teams, Gagnon warned that the Lions could see their window shut if they fall flat again this season. After winning the NFC North in two consecutive seasons, the Lions stumbled down the final stretch last season and failed to make the playoffs.