Lions Face Major Questions on Future of Controversial WR

The Detroit Lions hoped they would be landing a speedy playmaker when they selected wide receiver Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

They got it — and something a little more unexpected.

Williams has struggled with injuries and off-the-field issues, serving two separate suspensions after losing the majority of his rookie season to a torn ACL suffered in his final season at Alabama. Though Williams has added an important playmaking element to the team’s offense, his other issues have led some insiders to question whether he will have a future in Detroit.

Jameson Williams Faces ‘Uncertain’ Future in Detroit

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner questioned what the future could look like for Williams, suggesting the Lions could use their first-round draft pick to find a potential replacement. While he ultimately predicted the Lions would land Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 28 overall pick, Baumgardner said the Lions could also use the pick to add more depth at wide receiver.

“The Lions’ biggest need is edge, and it also wouldn’t shock me should Brad Holmes try to get younger at receiver — Jameson Williams’ long-term future on the roster is anything but certain,” Baumgardner wrote.

Williams had a career-best season in 2024, making 58 catches for 1,001 yards with seven touchdowns. He also faced a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug rules, the second suspension of his career.

Lions Could Find Help in NFL Draft

The Lions could have plenty of chances to add help to the wide receiving corps in the upcoming NFL draft. SI.com’s Christian Booher identified one wide receiver the team could target in all seven rounds, starting with Texas speedster Matthew Golden in the first round.

Booher added that Golden could become a versatile addition to Detroit, making a difference both on offense and special teams. That could include stretching defenses, a role that Williams has played for the last three seasons.