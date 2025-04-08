Lions Face Major Questions on Future of Controversial WR

The Detroit Lions hoped they would be landing a speedy playmaker when they selected wide receiver Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.
They got it — and something a little more unexpected.
Williams has struggled with injuries and off-the-field issues, serving two separate suspensions after losing the majority of his rookie season to a torn ACL suffered in his final season at Alabama. Though Williams has added an important playmaking element to the team’s offense, his other issues have led some insiders to question whether he will have a future in Detroit.
Jameson Williams Faces ‘Uncertain’ Future in Detroit
The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner questioned what the future could look like for Williams, suggesting the Lions could use their first-round draft pick to find a potential replacement. While he ultimately predicted the Lions would land Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 28 overall pick, Baumgardner said the Lions could also use the pick to add more depth at wide receiver.
“The Lions’ biggest need is edge, and it also wouldn’t shock me should Brad Holmes try to get younger at receiver — Jameson Williams’ long-term future on the roster is anything but certain,” Baumgardner wrote.
Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett also suggested the Lions could take a slow approach with Williams, holding off before working on a long-term contract extension. Birkett noted that the Lions have more immediate options, including a fifth-year option and the possibility of a franchise tag after that, and can utilize both to keep Williams in Detroit without a long-term commitment.
“No deal is imminent for Williams and the Lions, and there’s a case to be made the Lions should hold off on signing their young receiver to a big-money extension,” Birkett wrote. “But given Williams’ limited and questionable NFL track record so far, the most prudent approach from the team is to slow-play a new deal.”
Williams had a career-best season in 2024, making 58 catches for 1,001 yards with seven touchdowns. He also faced a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug rules, the second suspension of his career.
Lions Could Find Help in NFL Draft
The Lions could have plenty of chances to add help to the wide receiving corps in the upcoming NFL draft. SI.com’s Christian Booher identified one wide receiver the team could target in all seven rounds, starting with Texas speedster Matthew Golden in the first round.
“Golden had a solid showing at the NFL Combine and boosted his stock into becoming a very likely first-round pick,” Booher wrote. “He is incredibly fast, as evidenced by his 4.29 40-yard dash in Indianapolis. Additionally, he has exceptional footwork and can run any route within the route tree and has solid hands.”
Booher added that Golden could become a versatile addition to Detroit, making a difference both on offense and special teams. That could include stretching defenses, a role that Williams has played for the last three seasons.
“With some return ability also at his disposal, Golden could contribute at the NFL level in a number of ways. If the Lions are looking to add another burner to their crop of wideouts, Golden is one of the best options available,” Booher wrote.
Detroit Lions Players
Latest Lions News Alerts
The Lions likely will exercise their fifth-year option on Williams this spring, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. The Lions have until May 1 to exercise an option that would guarantee Williams a salary around $15.49 million for 2026. That's well below market rate for a quality No. 2 receiver -- something Williams became in 2024 with a 58-1,001-7 line on 91 targets in 15 regular-season games. While unlikely to average more than 6-to-7 targets per game in an offense loaded with other talented playmakers, Williams should have a similar role this upcoming season under new play caller John Morton, who previously worked for the Lions in 2022 and then served as Denver's pass-game coordinator the past two years. Lions GM Brad Holmes said he'll likely pick up Williams' fifth-year option, but Holmes didn't mention a contract extension the way he did when discussing fellow 2022 first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson.
Comments
Lions Face Major Questions on Future of Controversial WR