Lions Face Stark Warning Over Major Offseason Changes

The Detroit Lions have completed a major turnaround under head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, taking a bottom-dwelling team and turning it into a Super Bowl contender and two-time division champion.

The team now faces a new challenge — sustaining that success after the loss of two important members of the coaching staff.

The Lions lost both of their top assistant coaches, with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson taking over as head coach of the Chicago Bears and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn now leading the New York Jets. A league executive issued a warning to the team, telling The Athletic’s Mike Sando that the Lions are in danger of facing a dropoff in the coming season.

“There would be a lot about Detroit that scares me, but it’s not the players,” that executive told The Athletic’s Mike Sando.

Worries About Continuity in Detroit Sando spoke to league executives about some of the major changes around the NFL, with some pointing to concerns about new Lions offensive coordinator John Morton and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. One raised questions about whether the Lions could continue their aggressive offensive approach that Johnson adopted.

“Johnson took total advantage of the four-down game-management approach because he’s a really, really good play caller, an evil genius, really,” a league executive told Sando. “Losing him would almost be like the Rams losing Sean McVay.” Glenn also excelled at getting the most out of players at all depths of the roster, especially in 2024 when the team was hit with a slew of season-ending injuries and had to elevate reserves to take in key roles.