Lions Fans Bring Perfect Response To Bills Mafia

On Thursday Night Football in front of a nationally televised audience, the Detroit Lions will attempt to do something they’ve never done in the Dan Campbell era – win their first two games of a season.

The Lions are 1-0 after their nail-biting 31-30 OT win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 at Ford Field, and are now set to make history as the first-ever regular season opponent of the Buffalo Bills at the new Highmark Stadium, which opened earlier this fall.

And deep among the hordes of Bills Mafia, a few Lions fans decided to bring the perfect prop with them for the game.

Detroit Lions Fans Bring Hot Tub With Them To New Highmark Stadium

As part of the tailgating experience at the new Highmark Stadium, a Lions group known as the “Tubgaters” brought along their hot tub, which was built onto a trailer and naturally drew crowds of fans.

It’s been a tradition for several years for this Lions fan group, and they’ve officially christened the outside of Highmark Stadium with their appearance.

Lions Coach Dan Campbell Explains How To Stop Josh Allen

In order for the Lions to emerge victorious against the Bills, the most obvious tactic will be to limit the effectiveness of dynamic quarterback Josh Allen and the rest of the Buffalo offense.

“We’ve spent a lot of time just really through the offseason and training camp trying not to be sitting ducks,” Campbell said earlier in the week. “To eliminate the run and heavy, but also not to be so predictable that people feel like they get a beat on you.”

“Ultimately, I don’t care what they throw at us, the quarterback is the key to all of this,” Campbell said. “If we don’t make him go the long, hard way every time, it can get very difficult.”

Meanwhile, it’s going to be a rocking atmosphere in the new venue, which opened earlier this fall.

“Keep your composure,” Campbell said. “Don’t forget, it’s one play at a time, and stay focused on your job and keep your head about you. But, man, enjoy it.”

The Lions and Bills will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.