Lions Fans Put On Notice With Critical Release Date

The Detroit Lions announced in 2025 that they would be taking part in the NFL’s Rivalries program, a league initiative that gives teams the opportunity to wear unique alternate uniforms influenced by the identity, history, and culture of their local communities.

Although the Lions opted not to debut their Rivalries uniform during the 2025 season, the franchise is still expected to unveil the design at some point in 2026. Once it finally reaches the field, the alternate look is likely to generate significant buzz among Detroit’s supporters.

And now, Lions fans have been informed as to exactly when they can look forward to seeing the new design.

The Detroit Lions Will Unveil Their New Rivalry Uniform Design In Late August

The Lions, who are now in the full swing of Training Camp, will be unveiling the new Rivalry uniform on August 25 along with several other clubs who will be doing the same, including their three NFC North Divisional rivals along with the AFC South.

“In case you missed it, the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings will unveil their new Nike “Rivalries” uniforms on Aug. 25,” wrote NFL logo Insider Andrew Lind on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Last season, the first batch of Rivalry uniforms was released on August 28. NFL teams from the AFC East and NFC West divisions were the first to debut their respective new looks.

“The unveiling of the first eight Rivalries club uniforms and fan gear marks a significant moment for the NFL, Nike and Fanatics, as creativity and innovation merge together to deliver a new take on what it means to be a rival,” Taryn Hutt, NFL vice president of club marketing, said as part of the initial news release.

Lions President Rod Wood Said He Believes The Fans Will Like What They See

In May, Lions president Rod Wood interviewed with notable Detroit sports journalist Brad Galli and hinted at the new design that he feels the fans will be receptive toward.

“Yeah, we’re the second year of the Rivalry uniforms, so if you watched last year, two divisions wore them,” Wood said. “You get to wear them once at a home game against one of your division opponents. And so, once the schedule comes out in May and we know who we’re playing at what games and primetime versus Sunday afternoon, we’ll sit down and figure out the best time to unveil them.

“I’m pretty excited about them. They’re kind of consistent with our colors and our look, but I think with a little modern twist that the fans are going to like. That was a process that we went through over several years with Nike and telling them what we would be interested in. They’d come back with a version, we’d push back and it goes back and forth. We finally settled on one that I think everyone’s going to like,” Wood said.

The Vikings have already announced that they’ll be wearing their Nike Rivalry uniforms against the Lions at a later date this season.