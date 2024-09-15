Lions Fans Angry With Refs Over No Flag on Jared Goff Interception

The Detroit Lions fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 15, in a 20-16 finish. It was a game that came down to the wire, but in the first half, a play went down that some Lions fans are upset didn’t cause a flag from the referees. The play happened when Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was intercepted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum at the beginning of the game. Some fans are calling this as a missed pass interference flag.

NFL Fans Voice Anger on X During Lions vs. Buccaneers Game

Up at the first-and-10 at his 30-yard line, Goff threw to Jameson Williams, but Williams was moved out of the way and McCollum intercepted the ball. Some fans say the replay appears to show Williams being held by Tampa’s Christian Izien. That play resulted in the interception and helped the Buccaneers kick a field goal to bring the game score to 6-0.

The NFL sent out a message on X with a clip of the play, writing, “Buccaneers are back on offense in Lions’ territory. Fans responded to the message, saying things such as, “Refs are blind,” “WTF are these refs,” “Clown officials. Thanks NFL,” and “Jamo getting bulldozed has nothing to do with this.” The Rate the Refs app also sent out a message on X, stating, “Lions receiver clearly knocked away here on his route which causes Goff to throw an interception. A flag should’ve been thrown.”

Whether or not that call would have made a different in the game is anyone’s guess. But, what’s not so questionable is the fact that edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson had a big game with five tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

“It’s fair to say when sacks come for Hutchinson, they come in bunches at times,” Brad Berreman of SideLion Report wrote on September 15.

Jared Goff ‘Needs to Be, and Will Be, Better’

Goff had a rough game. He threw two interceptions and had some other .

“He’s allowed to have an off-day without anyone , but he was not sharp all day on Sunday. His second interception, halfway through the fourth quarter when the Lions trailed by four, was particularly brutal and deflating,” wrote Berreman in a separate piece on September 15 about Goff’s performance.

“With pressure in his face, Goff threw a pass over the middle into a cluster of Buccaneers’ defenders,” Berreman continued. “No Lions’ receiver was anywhere in the area. It’s hard to know if someone was supposed to be there, or if Goff simply couldn’t get it to Tim Patrick, who was running toward the end zone as the throw fell short. It truly looks like Goff just threw it and hoped.”

Berreman wrapped up the piece saying that Goff needs to be, “and will be, better moving forward. But the reason he faces blitz looks so often was on display Sunday, in a critical moment when the Lions needed better than a desperation heave down the middle of the field to no one in particular.”