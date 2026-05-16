Detroit Lions Fans Unleash Fierce Response To Viral Schedule Release Criticism

After weeks of anticipation, the 2026 schedule for the Detroit Lions has officially been released. They’ll begin the 2026 NFL season in the friendly confines of Ford Field in downtown Detroit on Sept. 13 against the visiting New Orleans Saints, followed by a historic matchup as the first ever road club to face the Buffalo Bills in their new stadium.

Additionally, the Lions will play overseas in Munich, Germany, marking their first game outside of the United States since their consecutive games in London in 2014 and 2015.

The Lions released their schedule with a specialized video release that simply showed head coach Dan Campbell pinning a schedule to the bulletin board outside of his office as pundits spoke in the background of Detroit’s chances of success this season.

It was about as straight forward and no-fills of a release video as you could get, and while it faced some criticism in NFL circles, Lions fans are coming to the defense of their club.

Detroit Lions Fans Push Back Against The Narrative Following Schedule Release Video

It’s clear that MLFootball on X, formerly known as Twitter, didn’t think much of the Lions’ simple and straightforward schedule release video.

They wrote:

“TRENDING: Many Detroit #Lions fans are extremely upset with the organization for having one of the most boring schedule release videos of all time. Zero creativity. The entire schedule was released in a total of 33 seconds. WOW 😳😳😳”

At that point, Lions fans began pushing back.

One fan said, “I must be in the minority. Bulletin board material. Straight business. I’d rather have them do something like this than try and be funny, but it ends up being stupid.”

This fan noted, “I don’t think you got the point of it. I loved it. Short and to business is the entire point. Blocking out the noise. That’s our mantra this year. Back to the business and grit that defined this team in 2023 and 2024.”

Keeping in that vein, this user wrote, “I don’t see that many Lions even complaining about this…it shows the team’s seriousness. View it as like a trailer or sneak peek of a movie or TV Series that’s meant to take seriously.”

“Lions fan here. I absolutely love this! No nonsense, on brand,” said another fan.

Finally, a non-Lions fan chimed in, saying, “The job is still the same, the schedule , at this point, does not change the work in progress. Guess that was the message… but I’m not a Lions fan and I have nothing but respect for them.”

The Lions, who missed the NFL playoffs after going 9-8 in 2025, have their sights trained on proving that this most recent season was an anomaly.

The Detroit Lions Officially Released Their 2026 Schedule

The Lions have released their official 2026 schedule, which includes their season-opening matchup at Ford Field against the New Orleans Saints, followed by a road game against the Buffalo Bills in their brand new venue.

The Lions will host the Chicago Bears in their annual Thanksgiving Day game, while also facing the New England Patriots overseas in Munich, Germany, at Allianz Arena.