Lions Fans Urged To Take Note After Important Dates Released

The Detroit Lions are now just over a month away from when rookies begin reporting for Training Camp on July 25, followed by head coach Dan Campbell and the rest of the coaching staff on July 28.

The Lions are commemorating the 20th consecutive year of hosting Training Camp at the Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park, which will feature several general public open practices, along with exclusive practices for Lions Loyal Members.

One thing missing this season will be a joint practice with an opposition club, as the Lions decided to not host a joint practice with the Washington Commanders, whom they will face in pre-season action on August 22.

Detroit Lions Release Important Information For Public Practices

The Lions have announced the following dates for general public practices followed by exclusive practices for Lions Loyal Members:

General Public Practices

-Monday, August 3: 8:30 a.m.

-Tuesday, August 4: 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, August 6: 8:30 a.m.

-Tuesday, August 11: 10:30 a.m.

-Wednesday, August 19: 1:00 p.m.

Lions Loyal Members (Season Ticket Holders) Only

-Sunday, August 2: 8:30 a.m. (Back Together Weekend)

-Friday, August 7: 10:30 a.m.

-Sunday, August 16: 10:30 a.m.

-Monday, August 17: 6:00 p.m.

Tickets will be made available to the public next month.

According to the official Lions website, fans attending the general open public practices can expect the following:

-Photos with Roary, the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, and Lions Legends

-Daily giveaways, interactive games and activities

-Free face painting and balloon artists

-Local Detroit-area food trucks on-site with food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase

-Post-practice autograph sessions, select Lions players will sign autographs for fans around the venue (please note, autographs are not guaranteed with entry)

-On-site merchandise trailer for fans to purchase the latest official Lions merchandise

-Pet Adoption Day presented by Pet Supplies Plus will offer fans the opportunity to adopt dogs of various breeds and ages, as well as giveaways and gift cards.

The Lions Can Expect Another Intense Training Camp

Since Dan Campbell arrived as head coach in the Motor City, their Training Camps and practice sessions have been intense.

Campbell explained his philosophy when the club was featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks:

“I had a couple of you look at me like ‘What the (expletive)? Why are we going live (tackling)?’ I got it,” he said. “Here’s what I need, man. I need you to trust me. I swear to God, I’m not a lunatic. I swear to you. If I absolutely knew we could get to where we need to get without ever putting pads on, I would do it. I swear to you.

“But also for us as a team to get better defensively, what is the essence of what we do? What are the two things? Pursuit and tackle. Pursuit and tackle. Man, if you don’t work on tackling, if we don’t work on run after the catch, making a move, man, what are we doing?”

He continued:

“I’ve got a plan, I swear to you,” he said. “All I think about is you guys. That’s all I think about. That’s all I (expletive) think about is you guys, and how I set you up for the best possible advantage I can give you to have a season. I swear to you, man. I just need you to trust me. That’s all.”