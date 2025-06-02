Lions Player’s Surprise Retirement Leaves Gap in Lineup—What’s Next

It’s not usual to get huge, breaking news in the NFL in early June, but there’s nothing usual about the Detroit Lions, and Monday, June 2 brought some surprising news from a Detroit Lions favorite.

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow has announced that he’s retiring. Ragnow shared the news on his social media accounts, stating that he’s ready to leave the NFL after only seven seasons in. Ragnow was a first-round pick in 2018 and steady force on the Lions’ roster.

Detroit Lions Starter Announces Retirement

“These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL,” Ragnow stated on Instagram. “I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good but I’m not and it’s time to prioritize my health and my families future.”

He added, “I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t. I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can’t emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all.”

Ragnow is likely referencing some injuries that he’s had the past few seasons, including a toe injury that he nursed for several years. Even with those injuries, Ragnow leaves the NFL with a stellar record, playing 96 games, making four Pro Bowl appearances and having three second-team All-Pro designations.

Who Will Replace Frank Ragnow?

Don’t worry, Lions enthusiets. The team already has someone who could step up and replace Ragnow, although this guy is a rookie. Lion’s 2025 second-round pick Tate Ratledge has been practicing during the offseason at the center position, so he’s a real possibility. Of course, veteran Graham Glasgow is also available.

Josh Reidelbach of SideLion Report likes the tried-and-true Glasgow as an option to step it up with Ragnow out.

“Considering what’s at stake for the Lions in 2025, I find this to be the most likely option for Dan Campbell and his staff,” he states in a June 2 feature, noting that his favorite scenario is Christian Mahogany at left guard, Glasgow at center and Ratledge at right guard. “Considering Glasgow is the only one here to have ever played center at a high level, it seems likely he will move over to snapping to Jared Goff.”

He also points out, though, that “sources say” that Ratledge, out of Georgia guard, “has adjusted well to playing center, making him an option in the middle for this newly shuffled Lions offensive line.”

Cem Yolbulan of Detroit Jock City echoes the comments on Ratledge in a June 2 article, stating that Ratledge “hasn’t played a ton of snaps at center during his collegiate career, lining up almost exclusively at right guard. However, he has been working out at multiple spots throughout the offseason, getting reps at center during the rookie minicamp.”

But, looking at the two options, the rookie or the vet, it would probably make the most sense for the Lions to really go with the veteran at this stage. It’s great that Ratledge has stepped up and is finding comfort and success in the center position, and he’s still a rookie, so giving that responsibility to Glasgow just seems like the safer pick. Time shall tell what happens.