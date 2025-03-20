Hi, Subscriber

Lions Find ‘The Answer’ on Defense in Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft

  • 12 Shares
  • Updated
James Pearce Jr.
Getty
University of Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr.

The Detroit Lions have something of a luxury as the NFL draft approaches — a roster with few major holes, the product of careful construction under general manager Brad Holmes.

But the Lions did struggle in one area last season, with the pass rush faltering after star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson went down with a season-ending leg fracture. That could lead the team to bolster the defensive line in the draft, with one expert predicting the team will find “the answer” to their questions about who will line up opposite Hutchinson in 2025.

Lions Grab Explosive Defensive End

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. predicted that the Lions will go defense with the No. 28 overall pick, landing Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr. Kiper wrote that the Lions were not able to find any consistent pass rusher in the draft or free agency, leading them to try again in next month’s draft.

“Pearce could be the answer opposite Aidan Hutchinson,” Kiper wrote in his March 18 mock draft. “Besides figuring out how to stay healthy, the second edge rush spot was the Lions’ biggest question last season. They traded for Za’Darius Smith at midseason, and he ended up contributing with four sacks over eight games.”

Though the former No. 2 overall pick Hutchinson has been a breakout star for the Lions, the team has struggled to find a consistent counterpart off the edge. No player topped the 7.5 sacks Hutchinson had at the time he suffered a season-ending injury in October, and the Lions struggled at times to generate a consistent pass rush.

That was the case in the team’s early playoff exit, surrendering 45 points to the Washington Commanders in a divisional-round loss and failing to sack rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Kiper wrote that Pearce could help the team’s Super Bowl hopes for 2025.

“But to get past their playoff hump, having a steadier presence rushing the passer on the other side of Hutchinson is key,” Kiper wrote. “Pearce had just 7.5 sacks in 2024, but his 19% pressure rate was second in the FBS. He keeps offensive tackles guessing with his burst and strength.”

Lions Could Target In-State Talent

The Lions could have other options in their quest to add help for Hutchinson. USA Today’s Michael Middlehurt-Schwartz predicted the team would find another star from Michigan, taking Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant with their first-round pick.

“Aidan Hutchinson’s return should rejuvenate a defensive line ravaged by injuries last season, but lingering concerns remain after defensive tackle Alim McNeill suffered a torn ACL in December,” Middlehurt-Schwartz wrote. “The 6-foot-4, 331-pound Grant is still learning to translate his rare movement abilities into consistent pass-rush production, but he can make teams pay if they don’t double-team him.”

The Lions did bring back edge rusher Marcus Davenport, though The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy believes he will not be a long-term solution at the position.

“As for the edge position, it’s not surprising to see the Lions bring Davenport back,” Pouncy wrote. He’s a good player when healthy and flashed the ability to rush the passer and defend the run last year. But he’s played a total of six games over the last two seasons. Maybe things change and Davenport suddenly becomes more durable. However, history suggests that’s not going to happen.”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Roy Lopez's headshot R. Lopez
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Grant Stuard's headshot G. Stuard
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Lions Find ‘The Answer’ on Defense in Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x