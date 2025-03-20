Lions Find ‘The Answer’ on Defense in Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions have something of a luxury as the NFL draft approaches — a roster with few major holes, the product of careful construction under general manager Brad Holmes.

But the Lions did struggle in one area last season, with the pass rush faltering after star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson went down with a season-ending leg fracture. That could lead the team to bolster the defensive line in the draft, with one expert predicting the team will find “the answer” to their questions about who will line up opposite Hutchinson in 2025.

Lions Grab Explosive Defensive End

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. predicted that the Lions will go defense with the No. 28 overall pick, landing Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr. Kiper wrote that the Lions were not able to find any consistent pass rusher in the draft or free agency, leading them to try again in next month’s draft.

“Pearce could be the answer opposite Aidan Hutchinson,” Kiper wrote in his March 18 mock draft. “Besides figuring out how to stay healthy, the second edge rush spot was the Lions’ biggest question last season. They traded for Za’Darius Smith at midseason, and he ended up contributing with four sacks over eight games.”

Though the former No. 2 overall pick Hutchinson has been a breakout star for the Lions, the team has struggled to find a consistent counterpart off the edge. No player topped the 7.5 sacks Hutchinson had at the time he suffered a season-ending injury in October, and the Lions struggled at times to generate a consistent pass rush.

That was the case in the team’s early playoff exit, surrendering 45 points to the Washington Commanders in a divisional-round loss and failing to sack rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Kiper wrote that Pearce could help the team’s Super Bowl hopes for 2025.

“But to get past their playoff hump, having a steadier presence rushing the passer on the other side of Hutchinson is key,” Kiper wrote. “Pearce had just 7.5 sacks in 2024, but his 19% pressure rate was second in the FBS. He keeps offensive tackles guessing with his burst and strength.”

Lions Could Target In-State Talent

The Lions could have other options in their quest to add help for Hutchinson. USA Today’s Michael Middlehurt-Schwartz predicted the team would find another star from Michigan, taking Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant with their first-round pick.

“Aidan Hutchinson’s return should rejuvenate a defensive line ravaged by injuries last season, but lingering concerns remain after defensive tackle Alim McNeill suffered a torn ACL in December,” Middlehurt-Schwartz wrote. “The 6-foot-4, 331-pound Grant is still learning to translate his rare movement abilities into consistent pass-rush production, but he can make teams pay if they don’t double-team him.”

The Lions did bring back edge rusher Marcus Davenport, though The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy believes he will not be a long-term solution at the position.

“As for the edge position, it’s not surprising to see the Lions bring Davenport back,” Pouncy wrote. He’s a good player when healthy and flashed the ability to rush the passer and defend the run last year. But he’s played a total of six games over the last two seasons. Maybe things change and Davenport suddenly becomes more durable. However, history suggests that’s not going to happen.”