Lions First Round Draft Pick In Danger Of Losing His Job

The Detroit Lions are just over a month away from the official start of Training Camp, and they’re coming into the season with several new faces on both the roster and the sidelines who hope to push the club back into the NFL postseason after missing out last season.

Not only is the organization as a whole heading into a critical season, but former first round draft selection Terrion Arnold is also entering what will be a critical year in his NFL career.

Arnold has had a difficult time living up to expectations that come with being a first round NFL draft selection, and according to one NFL insider, the Lions ought to consider cutting ties with him.

Bleacher Report Urges The Detroit Lions To Cut Ties With Former First Round Pick Terrion Arnold

NFL Insider Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of one player that every NFL team should consider moving on from. When it came to the Lions, he wasted no time in listing Arnold as the candidate that should be at the top of GM Brad Holmes’ list to move on from.

Moton began by writing:

“Terrion Arnold enters a crucial third season after two inconsistent years. He’s yet to play up to first-round expectations. In his rookie campaign, Arnold recorded 10 pass breakups and allowed four touchdowns and a passer rating of 93.7, which is decent but not great. Last year, Arnold allowed a passer rating of 101.5. He also missed nine games because of injuries.”

Moton then explained that while the Lions will be seeing how things go with Arnold this year, they already have his potential replacement lined up.

“The Detroit Lions will likely give Arnold another year to rebound from an underwhelming career start, but they re-signed Rock Ya-Sin, who can be a short-term starter. In 2025, Ya-Sin registered nine pass breakups and allowed a passer rating of 72.6 and a 51.9 percent completion rate in coverage. As of now, Ya-Sin can provide pass coverage insurance for a cornerback group snake-bitten by injuries last year, but he could be Arnold’s replacement if the Lions run out of patience with him this summer.”

Playing in his first season with the Lions in 2025, Ya-Sin amassed 47 total tackles (27 solo) and 5 pass breakups, while allowing a 77.7 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks.

It Will Be A Critical Season For Terrion Arnold

It’s often as teep learning curve for young players in the NFL, but for Arnold, the upcoming 2026 NFL season is going to be a critical one for his development and potential future with the Lions.

In September of last year, Arnold said that he’s eager to continue learning and growing his game.

“I would just say (I’m) growing every day,” Arnold said last year. “I don’t grade myself based on how it looks. When I sit down with my coach to analyze the tape and really break it down, put yourself in coverages and think about how you could have won your one-on-one. That’s how I grade it. Going throughout, just continuing to improve each and every game.”

He’ll need a vast improvement in 2026 to continue staying in the good graces of the organization.