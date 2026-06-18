Lions First Round Pick In Danger Of Uncertain Future

The Detroit Lions are now just over one month away from the official start of their Training Camp in preparation for the upcoming 2026 NFL season, in which they’ll look to prove that the 2025 season that resulted in missing the postseason was a one-off, and not the new norm.

General manager Brad Holmes has been among the busier NFL executives so far in the offseason, not only bringing aboard several new players in the NFL Draft in late April but also acquiring multiple new talents from around the League as well as the UFL via free agency and trade. The Lions have also waived goodbye to more than a few notable names, including Alex Anzalone and Kalif Raymond.

And while multiple Lions players are back in the fold for another go at the postseason in 2026, there is one former first round draft selection that is officially being put on notice by head coach Dan Campbell and the rest of the coaching staff.

Detroit Lions Former First Round Pick Terrion Arnold Faces An Uncertain Future

Not only has Arnold dealt with injury concerns and inconsistent play, but he’s now being called out by head coach Dan Campbell, who announced that the third year cornerback is going to have to “earn” his role with the club.

Campbell made it clear that Arnold will not automatically be given starting responsibilities, and that it’s up to him to seize the most of his opportunities.

“He’s moving pretty good, all that stuff. So just make sure that you stay on top of that, you’re ready to go for training camp, and then it’s on,” Campbell said. “It’s just about competing. We’ve got a lot of good guys in that room and he knows this, he’s got to go earn it.”

Meanwhile, Arnold has acknowledged that he simply has to perform at an adequate enough level that Detroit’s coaching staff is compelled to give him more playing time.

“That’s kind of like the narrative that the media puts out on it, but for me, I feel like every year is a make-or-break year,” Arnold said. “Just when you go out there and you have to perform under pressure, have certain circumstances, players grow every year. So when I go out there and play, I don’t treat it almost as far as it’s a make-or-break year. Every game is a win-or-lose game. Every play, every down, it means something.”

Arnold and the Lions begin Training Camp late next month, which will be followed by their first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 13.

Terrion Arnold Is Entering A Critical Season

Selected by the Lions in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Arnold has accumulated 70 combined tackles (50 solo), 21 assists, 8 passes defended, one interception, and one fumble recovery across 24 games played over the last two seasons.

While he appeared in all 16 regular season games during his rookie year, various injuries forced him to miss nine games in 2025, which didn’t help the Lions as they missed the postseason for the first time since 2023.