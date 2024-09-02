Lions Former First-Rounder Could Be at Risk This Season

The Detroit Lions drafted wide receiver Jameson Williams in the first round in 2022, and he’s had an up-and-down run with the team, including missing most of his rookie season due to a torn ACL and sitting out the beginning of his second season because of a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s rules against gambling.

Now, the 2024-25 season is an important one for Williams. In a feature about the top five Lions players who are entering a make-or-break season, Brad Berreman of SideLion Report named Williams the No. 1 Lions player in question.

Jameson Williams ‘Has to Get It Done This Year’

In the September 2 article, Berreman named Williams the main Lions player who is facing a make-or-break season, saying it’s “obvious, but absolutely true.”

“To his credit, Williams has embraced the naturally heightened expectations around him and talked about being more mature,” Berreman wrote. “He carried a strong run during OTAs right through training camp, looking noticeably stronger and generally more polished. Sheerly as a deep threat, though pigeonholing him as just that could be discounting him, he can literally add something to an already top-notch Lions’ offense that no one else can.”

Berreman added, “There is some history, based on his lack of production over his first two seasons as an early-round wide receiver (regardless of the reasons), that’s working against Williams. But that will not matter if he’s healthy, focused and productive this year. He can fully shift whatever negative narrative might be lingering out there about him.”

Even with the positive talk, Berreman noted that Williams “has to get it done this year” if he wants to say with the team.

“The Lions also have a decision to make on his fifth-year option next offseason, which adds a layer to things,” he added.

Lions Assistant GM Sees ‘Tremendous Growth’ in Jameson Williams

There are signs the Lions coaching staff is behind Williams.

Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes and assistant general manager Ray Agnew held their annual post-training press conference on August 29 and spoke about Williams’ growth as a player.

“I think you can see the growth, tremendous growth in this kid as a player and a person,” Agnew said. “I think he’s attacking the game the way he should attack it now, like a professional. His route running has improved, catching the ball has improved. He’s an exciting kid to watch play and I’m expecting big things out of him this year and I’m sure he is too.”

In the same press conference, Holmes said Williams’ setbacks could be a “blessing” in the long run.

“I’ll just say on Jamo, too, and not just him specifically, but in a lot of different situations, it happens in life often that you think you’re encountering a setback, and it ends up being a blessing in disguise a little bit,” Holmes said. “I think those first two years, we knew that he was going to be recovering from his injury that first year, so we knew that.”

He added, “But then, he had another hurdle the second year, but those two years, he showed tremendous growth. Showed tremendous growth as a person and a player, and so I see it as, actually it’s been a good thing because now he’s out there and you can clearly see the maturation in his game. And, it’s just been a joy to see this year.”