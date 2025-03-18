Lions Get Best News Ever on Aidan Hutchinson

Last year was a mixed bag for the Detroit Lions. The team had a fantastic season and snagged the No. 1 seed going into the playoffs, but they lost early and hard to the Washington Commanders, plus they were without one of their star players, Aidan Hutchinson, for much for the season.

Now, the Lions are grappling with the loss of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to the New York Jets. But, all is not lost, and the team has some good news regarding Hutch.

Aidan Hutchinson Prediction is Major

Hutchinson, a University of Michigan product, fractured his tibia in October of last season, and he often promised that if the Detroit Lions made it to the final game, he’d be well enough to play in it. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, but at least it gives the edge more time to recover and come back next season stronger than ever. They say that what doesn’t break you makes you stronger, and that could very well be the case with Hutchinson.

ESPN senior writer and expert that Hutchinson will be the most productive defensive end in the entire league in 2025 when it comes to fantasy points.

Clay predicts that Hutchinson will have 59 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a massive 16.7 sacks for the season. It’s the kind of display that the Lions could have seen in 2024, if Hutchinson didn’t get injured. Those projections equal 186.6 fantasy points, which is the highest for any edge defender. That high 16.7 sack projection total is also the highest in the NFL.

The Status of Aidan Hutchinson’s Return

So, how ready will Hutchinson be come September? According to defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, who spoke with reporters at the 2025 NFL Combine, Hutchinson should be back at full health and a significant part of the team’s defense in 2025.

“That guy was having a phenomenal year,” Sheppard said, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “That guy’s willing to drop into coverage if it deems they’re turning three people in protection to him. He’ll drop out without hesitation and understand the coverage aspect of it, want to pour into that. So I have full faith in Hutch.”

He added that he has “full confidence” that Hutchinson is going to be healthy again. Sheppard also gave Hutchinson some compliments that go beyond what he does on the field to the kind of person he is off the field.

“Hutch is a dynamic player, but he’s a better person,” he said, then sharing a story about how Hutchinson welcomed him into the fold. “That’s what I tell people. He was one of the first people to reach out to me, just congratulate me. Fired up. Couldn’t wait for the opportunity. It’s humbling to hear guys like him (say), ‘We want to do this for you.’ I’m like, ‘No, it’s my job to do this for y’all.'”

As a brand new defensive coordinator, Sheppard is probably relieved to have a guy like Hutchinson on his squad.