Lions Get Definitive Answer on Joey Porter Jr. Trade Rumors

The Detroit Lions are hurting in their secondary after a string of injuries, leading insiders to speculate that they could make a run at Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to fill the void.

But it appears the hope of trading for the star cornerback could be fading.

Porter made a strong statement about his future with the Steelers, which could put to rest the trade rumors that have surrounded him for weeks amid a contract impasse with the team.

Joey Porter Jr. Will Play for the Steelers This Season

Though Porter missed the first two weeks of the season with a back injury, he told reporters on Thursday that he does plan to play this season. Porter also seemed to push aside speculation that he was disgruntled over the failure to reach an agreement on a contract extension.