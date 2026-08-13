Lions Get Final Answer on Facing Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase in Preseason Opener

“It won’t be a ton of time, but for our fans to come out there, they’re going to see Joe, Ja’Marr, and Tee. They’re going to see Dexter,” Taylor said. “So, they’ll get a chance to enjoy some of our players there. But how long I keep them out there remains to be seen.”

The Lions take on the Bengals at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, their preseason opener.

Lions May Change Course on Past Playing Plans

The Lions under head coach Dan Campbell have often taken a more cautious approach to the preseason, especially for quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff has regularly sat out the preseason, but Campbell hinted this year could be different as the team adjusts to new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

“I think I need whatever Dan thinks I need. I will play if they want us to play,” Goff told SiriusXM NFL radio, via SI.com. “We have a new coordinator, there’s certainly an argument for it. If he doesn’t want to put anyone out there, there’s certainly an argument for that, too. Whatever Dan wants to do, we will follow suit and see where it goes.”

Goff added that the team has been getting up to speed throughout training camp, with some new looks on offense.

“I think we’re finding out right now kind of who we want to be and have a good idea, but you’re still kind of working through that,” the longtime signal-caller said. “Drew will do whatever fits. If we had six running backs, we’d put them all on the field if we thought they were all the best players. I think he’s very flexible in what he wants to do. We have a really good problem with a lot of really good skill players, and want to be able to find a way to get them all the ball.”