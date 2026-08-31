Lions Get Vindication on Taylor Decker Offseason Decision

The Detroit Lions have yet to play a regular season game in the post-Taylor Decker era. But with under two weeks until the 2026 season starts, the Lions couldn’t look any more correct in their decision to move on from the veteran left tackle.

That’s what Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox indirectly confirmed with his list of best bargain players at each position after roster cuts Sunday.

Along the offensive line, Knox ranked Decker at No. 1.

Former Detroit Lions starting left tackle Taylor Decker remains available since being granted his release early in the offseason. He should still be the top option for any team that needs a starter or backup at the left tackle position,” wrote Knox.

“Decker has started all 140 regular-season games in which he has appeared, has logged five playoff starts, and made the Pro Bowl in 2024.”

Decker is a free agent because the Lions released the veteran in March. The left tackle requested to be released after the team asked if he would be willing to take a pay cut.

The details of how much the Lions wanted to reduce Decker’s pay aren’t know. It’s also not clear how much Decker is really worth on the open market entering the season.

But the fact the left tackle remains a free agent so close to the season all but confirms the Lions made the right choice not accept Decker’s $21 million cap hit for 2026.

Taylor Decker in Bleacher Report’s NFL Bargain Bin

Getty Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called former Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker a bargain option in NFL free agency.

Knox meant his bargain bin as a positive Monday, and for NFL teams, it is. The group of players Knox highlighted are guys who could still significantly contribute this fall and do it on a cheap contract.

Decker sitting at No. 1 on the list among offensive linemen confirms he’s still a quality player.

But Decker in a “bargain bin” also confirms the Lions made the right choice with the veteran tackle. He’s not going to have a cap hit anywhere close to $21 million this season. It might not even be what it would have been if Decker accepted the pay cut.

In summary, two things can be true. First, an NFL team will be getting a quality left tackle if they sign Decker. But the Lions also made the right choice to move on.

All-Pro Penei Sewell will replace Decker at left tackle this fall. The Lions selected Blake Miller in the first round to start at right tackle.

Detroit’s Offensive Tackle Depth Entering 2026

Getty The Detroit Lions replaced Taylor Decker along their offensive line to save cap space this season.

During Detroit’s rise to the top of the NFC under Dan Campbell, the offense featured an elite, experienced line. But a youth movement has begun for the team along the offensive front.

The Lions made changes at tackle and center this offseason. They are still very young at guard too.

Detroit also won’t have a fourth offensive tackle on its 53-man roster to begin the regular season. The only other tackle on the roster with Sewell and Mill is versatile veteran Larry Borom.

It’s worth wondering if maybe Decker could have a place in Detroit. If he’s such a bargain now, perhaps he could return and be a veteran leader back on the team that’s drafted him.

That appears to be wishful thinking, though, as there are no significant reports about the Lions considering a reunion.

Decker will have to find a job elsewhere. According to Knox, it’s not going to be for a ton of money either.