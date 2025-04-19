Lions GM Delivers Unfortunate News on Former Player

It’s tough getting attached to certain players in the NFL just to see those players traded to another team, especially if it’s a rival team, or enter free agency after not working out a deal to stay. As the Detroit Lions inch closer to the draft, there’s at least one player’s name that fans keep bringing up in hopes that he’ll come back to the Detroit.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes spoke with the media on Thursday, April 17, and he was asked about one particular Lions player who’s still available in free agency.

Is a Former Detroit Lions Star Coming Back?

Za’Darius Smith was traded to the Lions at the trade deadline last season, when the Lions were dealing with a variety of injuries on their defensive line. Smith really hit the ground running and proved an invaluable player with all the defensive injuring, clocking nine sacks during the season. He also seems to have found love in Detroit with rapper Kash Doll.

Smith quickly became a fan favorite, which is partly why it was surprising that the Lions released him before free agency. Considering he was so welcomed in Detroit and has a girlfriend here, many fans have been waiting for a Smith announcement to bring him back to the team.

But, there’s been no news on a reunion yet, and unfortunately, Holmes didn’t give fans much hope during his media conference. When asked about the status of the Lions and Smith, he said, “His agent would let us know if things had changed, but we haven’t had any discussions since the annual meetings.”

Well, if it’s not Smith, the Lions are going to need to find someone stellar to link with Aidan Hutchinson. When asked about the status of drafting a good edge rusher, Holmes said, “I think there are some good players at that position. Some might go before our pick, some might be available at our pick, there might be an opportunity to trade back.”

Another Edge Option for the Lions

Josh Reidelbach of SideLion Report points out in an April 18 article, “Per usual, Lions fans should not expect Holmes and his staff to go out of their way to draft a pass rusher or re-sign a guy like Za’Darius Smith, because the Lions don’t acquire players strictly based on need, for better or for worse.”

He adds, “Regardless, Holmes has turned around this roster in such a short time that we are not even close to the point where we should be doubting his decision making.”

In search for a great edge rusher, one hot name is Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals. He leads the league with 17.5 sacks.

“Hendrickson has also proven to be more than a flash in the pan. Only T.J. Watt (73.5) and Myles Garrett (72.0) have more sacks than Hendrickson’s 70.5 sacks dating back to 2020 and no player has more than 60 sacks during that timeframe,” notes Chris Schad of Detroit Jock City.

Still, many Detroit fans would simply like to see Smith back, and while stranger things have happened, it’s not looking like a deal is close yet.